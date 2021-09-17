Student’s Union announces two fresher’s week wristbands to choose from
It’s nearly time for fresher’s week, but which wristband should you buy?
Manchester’s Student’s Union has decided to cater for all students by announcing two wristbands for Welcome Week. They have the Welcome or the Explore wristbands.
The ‘Welcome Wristband’ is perfect for anyone coming to Manchester this year craving a night out! The wristband gains you access to events from the notorious welcome party where first years wear matching Hall’s t-shirts to an ice-breaker evening hosted by Dick & Dom. This will be a fun-fuelled night of crazy games, competitive challenges between halls followed by a DJ battle between Dick & Dom.
Fancy something a little different, choose the new ‘Explore Wristband’ which hosts a whole variety of activities including daytime walking tours of the city, Manchester United stadium tours, a roller disco, live music and more.
Welcome Wristband
Cost: £30
Sun. 19th: Official Arrivals Party
Come to Club Academy and 532 Bar in the Students’ Union to kick off your welcome week in style
10pm – Late // 18+ ID Required // Last Entry Midnight
Directions to 532 & Club Academy
Tues. 21st: Halls Icebreaker feat. Dick and Dom DJ Battle
Grab your housemates, don your colours and come to Academy 1 for a night of games, prizes and Dick & Dom’s DJ Battle
9:30pm – Late // 18+ ID Required // Last Entry 11:30pm
Directions to Manchester Academy
Thurs. 23rd: UK’s Biggest Headphone Disco
3 channels of indie bangers, dance, RnB, hip-hop and cheesy floor fillers in Academy 1
10pm – Late // 18+ ID Required // Last Entry 00:30am
Directions to Manchester Academy
Sat. 25th: Labyrinth presents KSI
Following on from the release of his latest album, All Over The Place, and incendiary sets at the recent Reading and Leeds festivals, global superstar KSI is coming to Manchester Academy 1 to round off your Welcome Week events!
8pm – Late // 18+ ID Required
Explore Wristband
Cost: £32
The Wristband gets you access to…
- City Tours of Manchester / Monday 20th & Tuesday 21st Sept
- Stadium Tours of Manchester United’s Old Trafford / Thursday 23rd & Friday 24th Sept
- A Private Evening Viewing of Whitworth Art Gallery / Thursday 23rd Sept
- The Roller Disco featuring DJ Polly / Tuesday 28th Sept
- Gigs and Bands Society Presents Lucas Rohan, King Mob, King Violet & Big Foot / Monday 20th Sept
- Attic Records Presents Chris Lowe, King Mob, Vandalis, Yang Sweeps / Monday 27th Sept
- Satchel Mouth Presents AGBEKO / Friday 1st October
- Bandaoke! – Manchester Academy 3 / Thursday 23rd Sept
- Discount Codes and Deals for the best venues and attractions across the city.
All events will occur between Monday 20th September – Friday 1st October. You must buy a wristband in order to attend these events.
Where to pick up your wristband?
Look out for SU staff who will be able to give you your wristband and SU voucher booklet.
The timings for these stalls are as follows
Friday 17th September |
10am – 4pm | Students’ Union Foyer & Owen’s Park Quad
Saturday 18th – Sunday 19th September |
10am – 8pm | Students’ Union Foyer & Owen’s Park Quad
Monday 20th – Thursday 23rd September |
10am – 4pm | Students’ Union Foyer
For more information on the Offical Student’s Union Wristbands go to their website here.