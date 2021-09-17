Student’s Union announces two fresher’s week wristbands to choose from

It’s nearly time for fresher’s week, but which wristband should you buy?

Manchester’s Student’s Union has decided to cater for all students by announcing two wristbands for Welcome Week. They have the Welcome or the Explore wristbands.

The ‘Welcome Wristband’ is perfect for anyone coming to Manchester this year craving a night out! The wristband gains you access to events from the notorious welcome party where first years wear matching Hall’s t-shirts to an ice-breaker evening hosted by Dick & Dom. This will be a fun-fuelled night of crazy games, competitive challenges between halls followed by a DJ battle between Dick & Dom.

Fancy something a little different, choose the new ‘Explore Wristband’ which hosts a whole variety of activities including daytime walking tours of the city, Manchester United stadium tours, a roller disco, live music and more.

Welcome Wristband

Cost: £30

Sun. 19th: Official Arrivals Party

Come to Club Academy and 532 Bar in the Students’ Union to kick off your welcome week in style

10pm – Late // 18+ ID Required // Last Entry Midnight

Directions to 532 & Club Academy

Tues. 21st: Halls Icebreaker feat. Dick and Dom DJ Battle

Grab your housemates, don your colours and come to Academy 1 for a night of games, prizes and Dick & Dom’s DJ Battle

9:30pm – Late // 18+ ID Required // Last Entry 11:30pm

Directions to Manchester Academy

Thurs. 23rd: UK’s Biggest Headphone Disco

3 channels of indie bangers, dance, RnB, hip-hop and cheesy floor fillers in Academy 1

10pm – Late // 18+ ID Required // Last Entry 00:30am

Directions to Manchester Academy

Sat. 25th: Labyrinth presents KSI

Following on from the release of his latest album, All Over The Place, and incendiary sets at the recent Reading and Leeds festivals, global superstar KSI is coming to Manchester Academy 1 to round off your Welcome Week events!

8pm – Late // 18+ ID Required

Explore Wristband

Cost: £32

The Wristband gets you access to…

All events will occur between Monday 20th September – Friday 1st October. You must buy a wristband in order to attend these events.

Where to pick up your wristband?

Look out for SU staff who will be able to give you your wristband and SU voucher booklet.

The timings for these stalls are as follows

Friday 17th September |

10am – 4pm | Students’ Union Foyer & Owen’s Park Quad

Saturday 18th – Sunday 19th September |

10am – 8pm | Students’ Union Foyer & Owen’s Park Quad

Monday 20th – Thursday 23rd September |

10am – 4pm | Students’ Union Foyer

For more information on the Offical Student’s Union Wristbands go to their website here.