Mancunion drink spiking report

Written on . Posted in News

The Mancunion is collecting anecdotes as part of an investigation into the prevalence of spiking, drink tampering and predatory behaviour in nightclubs and bars in Manchester.

If you would like to share your story with us, to help us gather data for our report, please get in touch.

We can keep you anonymous, if you wish, and will be treating all testimonies with the utmost sensitivity.

Email: [email protected]

Instagram Message: @themancunion

Facebook: The Mancunion

Tags: Clubbing, drink spiking, Girls Night In, manchester nightlife, sexual assault, spiking, street safety

Anja Samy

Editorial Advisor and Head of Manchester Media Group.
