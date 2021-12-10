Winter Warmers: Aubergine Parmigiana

Winter’s arrived in full force in Manchester: fairy lights lead you through the Christmas Markets and the city’s been treated to sunny cold days. Coming in from the dark, there’s really nothing better than a hot meal shared with loved ones or friends. If you’ve got roast dinner fatigue or are looking for a ‘posh’ meal on a budget, why not try out our recipe for aubergine parmigiana. Our winter warmers are guaranteed to impress, and to keep you warm on these chilly nights!

This recipe takes us over to Italy for a hearty evening meal. An adaptation of a BBC foods recipe, this aubergine parmigiana is rich, cheesy and the ultimate warmer.

Ingredients:

1 aubergine

1 tin of spicy chopped tomatoes (can be found in lidl or simply add paprika and chili powder to regular)

Dried thyme, sage and rosemary, plus salt & pepper to season

1 ball mozzarella

Half a block of parmesan

2 handfuls of breadcrumbs (I used smashed up croutons)

2tbs red wine vinegar

A splash of white wine

1tsp of brown sugar

3 cloves garlic, chopped

Aubergine Parmigiana, Photo: Izzy Langhamer @The Mancunion

All measurements are to taste – it really depends how cheesy you want your dish!

Recipe:

Drizzle oil into a frying pan and add garlic, red wine vinegar, a splash of white wine and the brown sugar. After several minutes on a medium heat and the garlic browning, you can add the chopped tomatoes and stir. Leave on a low heat for 15 mins, stirring and adding water if necessary to make a thick sauce.

Slice 1 aubergine vertically into strips- they should be very thin so they soften fast. Lightly drizzle each side with olive oil and put in a separate frying pan, on low heat to prevent burning. When each side is browned, put aside.

Layer a small baking tray with the tomato sauce and add a thin layer of aubergine on top. Scatter a good handful of breadcrumbs, half of the parmesan and half the mozzarella ball over. Repeat this process, and make sure that the top layer has lots of cheese over it.

Put in the oven at 200 degrees for 10 mins, or until crispy on top. Rest for 5 mins before eating.