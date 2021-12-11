Latest News:
Graduation caps thrown in the air
Photo: Mark Ramsay @ Flickr

UoM postpone Winter Graduation ceremony

Written on . Posted in News

The University of Manchester has confirmed that their Winter Graduation ceremony will be cancelled due to the Plan B Covid measures enforced by the UK Government.

The news was posted on the UoM website where they stated, “It is with deep regret, that we have made the very difficult decision to postpone next week’s Winter Graduation ceremonies, in light of this week’s introduction of the government’s Plan B guidance for COVID-19 and the growing concerns and available data about the COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

It is not a decision we have taken at all lightly, particularly given the very close proximity to the event itself. However, the safety of you, your guests, and staff always comes first and we hope therefore that you can understand why the decision has been made.

We are planning to offer rescheduled dates in March and April 2022 and as soon as more specific dates are available we will be in touch with further information about the rescheduled ceremonies.”

This news will come as a disappointment to many students hoping to experience a real university graduation ceremony since many missed out on the event due to Covid restrictions in 2020/21.

The Mancunion will be keeping up to date with any information regarding graduation ceremonies.

