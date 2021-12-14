Latest News:
UoM postpone Winter Graduation ceremony

Students occupy Sam Alex AGAIN in support of UCU strikes

UoM make face coverings mandatory on campus

Dick Whittington
Photo: Contact Theatre,

Contact Theatre is dreaming of a Catty Christmas

Written on . Posted in Theatre

The bells are ringing out for a sure-fire Christmas hit show at CONTACT this Christmas as eight-freestyle present: Dick Whittington and his Amazing Cat!

A retelling of the English folklore Dick Whittington and His Cat, and the classic panto Dick Whittington, this upbeat, modern production tells the tale of young Dick Whittington and his loyal cat ‘Scratch’ on their exciting quest for fame and fortune. Can Dick defeat evil King Rat and his rat hordes? Can he win the love of the beautiful Alice Fitzwarren? Can he survive shipwrecks, magic, pirates, ghosts, sharks and Freda the Cook’s terrible pies?

Photo: Contact Theatre.

Featuring a multi-talented, all-singing, all-dancing cast – Contact has stated that there will be no “wooden reality-TV stars”, throwing shade to most pantos around the country – this panto is a treat for children of all ages – even grown-up ones!

Contact is proud to be hosting what has become known as ‘Manchester’s Local Panto’.

Sign up for ‘Team Cat’ and join Contact on the road from Manchester to London Town for the funniest, flashiest, funkiest Pantomime of them all!

Dick Whittington and his Amazing Cat plays at Contact Theatre from 11th December until 3rd January.

Tags: contact, Contact Theatre, Dick Whittington, panto, Pantomime

Jay Darcy

Theatre Editor. Instagram & Twitter: @jaydarcy7. To write for theatre, DM me or email [email protected]
