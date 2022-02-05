MACFEST, Muslim Arts and Culture Festival, comes back to Manchester this February

An award-winning Muslim Arts and Culture International Festival, MACFEST, comes back to Manchester for its 2022 edition. Starting on the 5th of February, the festival offers over 75 events with the aim to celebrate the cultural heritage of the Muslim communities.

From talk panels to art exhibitions and numerous workshops, everyone will find someone for themselves. The festival will cover the topics of Muslim literature, art, history, music, photography, comedy, among many others. Local speakers speakers will be accompanied by performers, academics, and artists from all over the world, from Algeria to the USA.

The festival will host both digital and in-person events. On the 6th of February, tune in for a digital showcase of Muslim Civilisation organised by the Islamic Gallery of the British Museum. Later that day, join a lively discussion about islamophobia and Muslims in the media, with filmmaker and poet Professor Akbar S Ahmed, politician and a member of the House of Lords Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, and Director of The Salam Project Ismael Lea South.

On the 9th of February, join an exciting discussion between students from across the UK, in a ‘Young, British and Muslim’ panel on climate change and its impact of the future lives of British youth. On the 20th of February, another panel on climate change will be hosted with young people from Malaysia, Germany, India, the UK, and the Philippines.

Many exciting events will follow in the upcoming weeks, therefore make sure to check out the full brochure for MACFEST 2022 that can be found on the festival’s website, and book tickets for the events here.

Alongside MACFEST, another festival will be hosted to celebrate and showcase Muslim female artists in particular. Muslim Women’s Arts Festival will launch in the Whitworth Art Gallery on the 5th of March and will offer over 25 events throughout the following two weeks. The programme includes numerous art workshops and art exhibitions, providing a celebration of multiple forms of art. Tickets for the opening ceremony are available here.