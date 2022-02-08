How to spend Valentine’s Day single

It’s that time of year again: everyone seems to be focused on romance, yet you’re still single. Fear not, as The Mancunion presents the guide to Valentine’s Day for those without a date. Whether you fancy a night out with friends, a trip for one or a cosy evening in, we’ve got you sorted.

It’s common for singles to label Valentine’s ‘galantines’, with many choosing to celebrate the day of love with friends rather than romantic partners.

As Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year, it’s the perfect opportunity to visit Haus for their ‘Pizza Mondays’, where pizzas are only £5. The friendly Fallowfield bar has recently introduced in house board games too, so make a night of it and challenge your other single friends to some healthy competition.

The Oxford Road corridor offers many other drinks deals for those not wanting to head too far into the city centre on a Monday evening. The Deaf Institute is offering Valentine’s themed cocktails such as ‘Pink Filth’ and ‘Love Shake’ for instance. Alternatively, Brickhouse Social has just launched its Monday night ‘Rooftop Garden Open Mic’. Plus, with free entry, why not show off your talents whilst grabbing a pint for only £2.50? (student ID required)

Valentine’s Day could also be the perfect time to treat yourself to a cultural pick-me-up. If you’re still looking to get into the romantic mood, Vue Cinema in Printworks is showing The Royal Ballet’s Romeo and Juliet on the 14th. However, if the £20 price tag stretches the budget too far, Manchester has loads of free galleries. Currently, Manchester Art Gallery has a ‘Spring’ collection perfect for warming up the winter days.

For the theatre lovers, Contact Theatre is currently running a series of events called ‘Queer Contact’, with a range of productions in February certain to fend away the Valentine’s blues.

A date for one doesn’t have to be cultural or anything too far out of the ordinary – a splash of shopping is guaranteed to improve your mood. Why not take the opportunity to check out The Mancunion’s article on the best plant shops in Manchester and pick yourself up a new house plant (or five) – entering into a dedicated relationship with potted plants could be just as nurturing as with a person! Or, if thrifting is more your thing, consider taking a day trip to Didsbury to check out the great range of charity shops, as well as eateries for when your legs get tired from all that sustainable shopping. In fact, The Mancunion also has you sorted with a guide on the ‘6 Best and Most Affordable Independent Clothing Shops in Manchester’, perfect for those looking for some city centre retail therapy which will benefit the local economy.

Finally, if staying in is more your thing, why not spend some quality time doing something you wouldn’t usually make time for and shake up your daily routine? Although cooking can be quite far down the average student’s list of priorities, Valentine’s Day could be the perfect opportunity to try something new, such as trying out a new recipe or cooking a meal with friends. Self-care can also mean just spending quality time with yourself, for yourself, so alternatively consider simply ordering your favourite food for delivery and starting a new book or TV show – though maybe nothing too romantic!

Whichever way you spend your single Valentine’s Day – even if you do nothing special at all – remember to show yourself love: the most important relationship we can have is with ourselves.