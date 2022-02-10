Student protest disrupts pro-Israel stall outside SU

Breaking News

This afternoon (Thursday 10th February 2022) a student protest disrupted a pro-Israel stall run by the Union of Jewish Students and Stand With Us – an “Israel education organisation”.

The Union of Jewish Students’ stall was handing out pro-Israel literature, including a booklet titled “Israel 101” that spoke of “the soft war against Israel” and Israel’s “self-defence measures” against “terrorism”. The Mancunion spoke to many students gathered around the stall, some of which felt that the materials being handed out were offensive. A member of the society said that the stall was part of anti-Semitism awareness week and its purpose was to raise awareness of, and educate people on, anti-Semitism.

At approximately 3.30pm this afternoon pro-Palestine students disrupted the stall, chanting “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free” and “Viva Viva Palestina”. They hung signs behind the stall, which was emblazoned with an Israeli flag, reading “Students support Palestine and “Zionism = Apartheid”. The students also graffitied the walls outside the SU with similar messages, writing “Free Palestine” and “Israel = Apartheid”.

Protestors graffitied the walls outside the SU with pro-Palestinian messages Photo: The Mancunion

Following the protest, the stall was shut down. It is unclear whether the stall’s winding down was due to the protests of pro-Palestinian or the protest just conincided with the stall’s pre-determined end time. This all comes in the wake of the University of Manchester Students Union recent announcement that it was “pro-Palestine” and officially recognised the Palestinian state.

Up until the protest, students from the stall were debating with pro-Palestinian students about the wider Israeli-Palestine conflict and its contested history. The debate was heated and lively but overall healthy. However, it still caused distress to some of those present as the President of UoM Friends of Palestine declined to be interviewed due to the emotional impact of the discourse.

Another student, who identified herself as being from Gaza, was also debating with a representative from Stand With Us over the conflict and its impact on the Palestinian people.

The University of Manchester Students Union has been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Follow us @themancunion on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for more updates on this breaking news.