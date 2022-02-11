Increase in bike theft around UoM campus

The University of Manchester has warned students that there has been a marked increase in bike theft across campus. The University has received reports of an increase in bike thefts after the return of students from the Christmas break, which they say has “given thieves greater opportunities to target campus”.

In response the University has offered a free overt bike marking service for all students and staff. The newly launched scheme will involve the ability for your bike to be marked with a unique anti-tamper serial number which is entered onto a database, that is then accessible to campus security, as well as the Greater Manchester Police, who will then be able to use the service for any recovered stolen bikes across Manchester.

There are frequent bike registration events that can be found on the universities crime reduction Facebook page, which includes sessions to register to be part of the scheme. The University has also urged staff and students to remain vigilant whilst bike theft is still a looming threat across the city and campus.

The University have also urged all those who are vigilant of bike safety to alert the University Security Team by calling the number on the back of your student card. Students can also use the SafeZone app to report suspicious behaviour.

CyclingUK.org report that 300,000 bikes are stolen every year in England and Wales alone. They suggest that you should insure your bike as well as locking it up, even if you will only be away from it for a short time.