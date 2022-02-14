Nominations are OPEN for the SU elections

Here’s all you need to know about the 2022 SU election, from how to nominate to reading about the available options. You can nominate yourself or another student up until February 21. The exec roles are one year full-time, paid at £20,403. These roles can be done as an interruption year, or after graduating. The associate chair roles are part-time and would be completed alongside a student’s studies.

If you are considering applying and would like to find out more, the SU are running training workshops over the next two weeks.

Union Affairs Officer

This post involves understanding and helping the students of the University of Manchester through advocating for changes in their best interest. This officer is required to develop a range of networks and relationships to promote the right of students. They will have the opportunity to meet and discuss student issues with senior leadership from Vice-Chancellors to the Mayor of the City. The officer would also network with the vast number of societies in order to strengthen relationships. Furthermore this officer would need to attend training sessions and meet other Students’ Union officers in the country to learn and evolve together. This role holds the wellbeing of the student body as top priority.

Activities and Culture Officer

The officer here is required to run and organise events for students. They stand up for new student societies and ensure that all societies get the support that they deserve. This also includes helping student societies organise socials, debates and fundraising events. Another responsibility would be to organise multicultural events and ensure that international students do not feel under-represented at university. It is imperative for this officer to be notified of any barriers affecting international students, for example any Covid restrictions. The officer is meant to work closely to JobShop to review graduate job schemes and apprenticeships. The Activities and Culture Officer is meant to ensure that students don’t miss out on any exciting opportunities whilst in Manchester.

Research Officer

The Research Officer’s role is caring for the wellbeing of postgraduate students, this involves strengthening the relationship between the faculties and the doctoral college. This officer will need to recognise the differing background many postgraduates come from, whether a mature student, fully employed or a parent and work to organise inclusive events and training schemes. The points that this officer would have to make could include bringing about changes to the doctoral college through researching new educational methods and wellbeing plans.

Wellbeing and Liberation Officer

The Wellbeing and Liberation Officer looks at the overall representation, diversity, liberation and equality amongst the student body. They are there to support campaigns brought to them by associate chairs and advocate for under-represented students on campus. The officer is likely to organise events during months dedicated to specific histories. The officer should have well researched methods of supporting student wellbeing and collaborate with other execs to ensure liberations of students.

City and Community Officer

Their job is to ensure that the students are engaged with their local community and help students make changes that would affect their everyday lives. They are also meant to collaborate with their local community and the Government to ensure that student voices are listened to in addition to this they should to ensure and advocate for student safety as well as looking for ways to improve transportation and housing. They are meant to take students interests and debate these with GMCA and the University at large.

Faculty Officer

These would be 3 new positions that the SU would be introducing from this year onwards. All these will be representing their own faculties, i.e. Humanities or Biology, Medicine and Health or Science and Engineering. They are meant to work with their faculty to ensure students are supported throughout their degree. Another responsibility would be working with courses, faculty representatives and schools to make a positive change to the student experience. You would also use your position to voice student concerns in senate meetings. Overall the position prioritises the students’ academic experience.