Queer Contact prepares to tell the Untold

The Untold Orchestra is a Manchester-based collaborative orchestra aiming to redefine the role of an orchestra in the 21st century. They seek to unite individuals and communities through innovative, socially-focused performance settings centred around an identifiable common ground. Founded on the belief that all art forms can be accessible to anyone, the Untold Orchestra collaborate with a wide array of musicians, artists, venues and communities to ensure they reach new people in every project.

Indeed, the Untold Orchestra is arguably to orchestra what the Royal Shakespeare company and Opera North are to Shakespeare and opera, respectively: they make their art forms, which some find difficult and dated, accessible and inspiring.

The Untold Orchestra will be playing at the recently reopened Contact Theatre next weekend, as part of the theatre’s annual Queer Contact, which is always held during LGBT+ History Month.

Queer Icons is a modern orchestral take on the work of queer icons. A celebration of the music and lives of Queer icons from the past 5 decades, you can expect to see renditions of music from Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Janelle Monae, Kylie Minogue, LIL NAZ X, Lizzo, Madonna, and Prince.

“Through an exploration of their lives or their most renowned albums, the Untold Orchestra look to give audiences deeper insights into musical icons, often creating an experience impossible to find anywhere else. Over the last hundred years there have been so many incredibly inspiring artists that have shaped musical, cultural and social history, and The Untold Orchestra are making efforts to build as many shows as possible to help share not just the music, but the messages that these artists promoted.”

Queer Icons plays at Contact Theatre this Saturday, 19th February, for one night only.