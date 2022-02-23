The Stoller Hall is sounding the alarm

The Stoller Hall is an independent music venue rooted in sustainable practices, so it’s no surprise that they are celebrating ways they can bring about positive change through live music.

Sounds of Nature is their new programming strand that draws inspiration from the natural world. It aims to connect audiences with nature through music and get closer to planet earth with performances inspired by climate, nature and the rhythms of life. The programme, which is bursting with nature in all its raw and powerful glory, will celebrate how our changing planet has inspired music around the world

The season is a mix of film, music, and theatre, so there’s something for everybody interested in connecting with the natural world through the arts. Events range from an interactive installation of Vivaldi‘s Four Seasons with bone-conducting headphones, to folk music-inspired barn owls.

The organisation is working towards reducing their carbon footprint. From programming the best musical talent within the region, to ensuring their bar is stocked with sustainable products from local suppliers, they’re striving to make The Stoller Hall one of the UK’s most nature-friendly music venues.

You can help too! For every ticket purchased for events in the Sounds of Nature programme, the Stoller Hall will donate at least £1 to City of Trees to help deliver a green recovery plan planting a trees and restoring woodlands for the people and wildlife of Greater Manchester.

Sounds of Nature runs at the Stoller Hall from 18th February until 5th October.