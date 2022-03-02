Zumuku: Fresh and authentic sushi in Didsbury

If you’d class yourself as a sushi enthusiast, then Zumuku is a must. While they have a handful of sites located across the North, the new opening in Didsbury is now officially the only sushi in Wilmslow, since the closing of Samsi. With a convenient location just minutes outside of Fallowfield (107 Lapwing Road, Didsbury), there’s no need to make the half an hour bus ride into town if you’re craving a sushi hit.

Despite being a chain, the initial vibe is relaxed and authentic, with green hanging plants scattered across the ceiling, and soy sauce bottles at the ready on each table. Two TVs display behind the scenes preparation for some of their most popular dishes, a helpful tip when ordering from the vast array of sushi plates on offer.

The menu offers dishes from hot katsu curry (tofu or chicken) to Poke bowls (which are all around the £10.95 mark), bao buns and Japanese stir-fried noodles. Although a lot of the dishes are sashimi-based, there are plenty of plant powered options for those who are vegan or veggie. Even for those not keen on sushi, there are alternatives such as the Kamikaze chicken wings (£6.50), Togarashi fries (£3.95), and vegetable or duck gyozas (£5.95).

Visiting late afternoon, the staff were extremely welcoming. While their two signature dishes: the Zumu Special (prawn with avocado and seared salmon with sweet teriyaki sauce) and the Wilmslow Roll (salmon, tuna, chives, avocado) were extremely tempting, our attention was immediately drawn to the brunch deal that is offered Saturday and Sunday 12-5pm, of 4 dishes for £17.95. Sea salted edamame beans and miso soup make up the first two courses, both of which were hot and fresh, with enough edamame to take home for a next-day snack.

It’s possible to add bottomless fizz to the brunch meal for £10pp, however being a little hungover, I went for the Ramune Japanese lemonade, where to initiate a satisfying fizz, you have to push a ball inside the bottle. The starters offered included sushi tacos, plant-powered tacos (crispy tacos with seaweed, mango salsa, guac and salad), uramaki chicken katsu roll, uramaki salmon and avocado roll served with Japanese mayo, or the uramaki vegan roll. The sushi tacos were some of the best sushi dishes I have ever tried, with sweet mango salsa and creamy avocado, the subtle crunch of the homemade taco shell, and the sour kick of the lime juice worked in perfect harmony.

The salmon and avocado uramaki roll were again fresh and fragrant, complimented by the ginger and wasabi on the side. All the dishes came out simultaneously, filling the table with bright colours and aromas. The tofu bao buns were accidentally missed from our order, however our waiter was lovely and extremely apologetic, offering us free deserts and drinks to compensate. With tacos and edamame to feast on in the meantime, it was so worth the wait!

It’s not only incredible food that Zumuku offer, but immersive dining experiences. Sushi Masterclasses take place on the last Monday of every month at 7pm, run by Chef Patron Benjie Samson, who was head chef at Yo! Sushi for around 10 years. The workshops offer an entry lesson into the art and history of sushi making. Lasting around 2 hours you can expect to create several variations of sushi to then take home to share with friends. It seems like the perfect birthday or post-exam treat. As well as a delicious meal, you’ll take away knowledge of how to recreate Zumuku’s delicious sushi at home – something in my experience, definitely worth paying for!