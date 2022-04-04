Movements return with new track ‘Barbed Wire Body’

After seeing Movements live a couple of times last month and absolutely loving their set, it was great to hear a new tune from them. It was their first since the release of a couple of b-sides last summer. ‘Barbed Wire Body’ is a refreshing track, diverting from the melancholic tone the band’s music normally takes. This is an entirely welcome change in a genre often characterised by so much emo angst.

The energy is kept high throughout with an upbeat tempo that I can imagine would really get the whole crowd moving at a gig. As a whole, it’s quite reminiscent of Bloc Party’s early stuff (Movements did release a cover of Banquet in December so they may well be taking inspiration from the band). Vocalist Patrick Miranda said he wanted the track to feature less dynamic changes than a typical Movements song, for a ‘loud, in your face track’, which they’ve perfectly achieved here. If this sets the tone for future Movements music, then I am definitely excited.

Movements return to the UK to play outbreak fest in Manchester from the 24th to 26th June.