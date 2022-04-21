‘Talk’- The new single from Beabadoobee

Following her 2020 debut Fake It Flowers and her 2021 EP Our Extended Play, Beabadoobee delivers one of the strongest songs of her career so far with her new single ‘Talk’.

‘Talk’ is a strong next step from Our Extended Play and her debut, taking her further from the style many first heard from her. It is much heavier than most songs she’s released so far, more in line with the track ‘Cologne’ on her recent EP, with guitars taking the centre stage on the track. Following the slower verses, there’s a soaring chorus, among the best in her discography. The chorus is the highlight of the song, with its quirky lyrics like “we go together like the gum on my shoes”.

Lyrically, it follows the chaos and excitement of nights out. Talking about the song’s meaning, Beabadoobee says the song’s opening line “Call you up on a Tuesday” is apparently chosen because she was “obsessed with Tuesday”. “I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time”, she told Damian Jones for NME.

‘Talk’ details excess and excitement and familiar themes of love and relationships. The pop influences are clear in the lyrics: simple, but catchy and relatable. It’s a song you’ll want to play before a night out.

Overall, ‘Talk’ is Beabadoobee at her best. It’s fun, it’s infectious, and it makes you want to dance. If Beabadoobee follows this direction on her album, it’s sure to be a highlight in her discography.

Get your tickets to see Beabadoobee on her tour for Beatopia here and check out more articles from The Mancunion here.