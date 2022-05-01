Come connect with Manchester Opera House

Since winning the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, dazzling dance troupe Diversity have so far sold out nine UK and Irish tours and sold over 600,000 tickets. Their last tour, Born Ready, was critically acclaimed and saw all of its 48 shows sell out.

Their current tour, Connected, is set to be even bigger and better. As they promised their fans on the Born Ready tour, they will continue the legacy of Diversity and never let anyone tell them they cannot achieve something. To take them into the new decade of Diversity, leader and choreographer Ashley has created and directed a new show, which centres around the world of social media, the internet, and the digital era we now live in – but more importantly, how this connects us all.

Diversity have never shied away from social commentary. They received new notoriety when they performed a tribute to Black Lives Matter on Britain’s Got Talent – which received a staggering 24,500 complaints from pitiful Pritt sticks (dismissed by Ofcom, of course). Ballsy judge Alesha Dixon memorably wore a massive BLM necklace the following week. It was a pop culture moment, if ever there was one. Diversity will surely bring the same badass energy to this tour, what with it tackling social and cultural issues.

Apart from their incredible live shows, Diversity are undoubtedly certified TV superstars. Banjo returned as a judge on Dancing on Ice earlier this year. He is also host and creative in the BAFTA-nominated The Real Full Monty and International Emmy Award, Broadcast Award, and Royal Television Society award-winning The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night, with both shows raising awareness of Prostate and Breast Cancer, respectively. Ashley was also behind two hit series of Flirty Dancing and appeared as a guest judge in place of Simon Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent last year. Last summer, Ashley hosted brand-new Saturday night show The Void.