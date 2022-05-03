Societies X RAG Charity Fashion Show round up

The Student Union fashion show went ahead earlier this week, showcasing work from a number of students. Thrift Soc and Fashion Soc worked in collaboration with SU staff and charity Raise and Give to hold the event.

Student models were cast by Fashion Soc and a swap shop was organised by Thrift Soc to collect clothes for each of the looks shown. Both menswear and womenswear looks took to the runway with a mixture of outfits ranging from streetwear fits to classic looks.

Amongst our favourites was an all black outfit that worked with textures and layering to add interest. A sheer shirt was worn over a black bra, paired with straight leg suit trousers and heels for a strong look.

A red bodycon corseted dress in a playful look. This time with heeled ankle boots.

One of our personal favourite menswear looks: baggy jeans and an oversized sweater. Comfort-oreinted, this look reminds us most of student style.

Similar to the last, this outfit uses oversized pieces, showcasing a flowing black maxi coat as a statement piece.

Lastly, one of our most interesting picks from the show. A metallic wasit coat worn on its own, paired with simple bottoms and lighter coloured boots.

The range of outfits put together truly reflects the diversity of student style at the University of Manchester and made for an outstanding show. Congratulations to everyone that took part!