Why should we care about soil?

Across the globe, soil is dying. The United Nations says the world only has about 60 years of harvests left before cultivable soil becomes desert. The UN also estimated that by 2050, 90% of the world’s soil may be degraded. 95% of the world’s food comes from soil.​ If we do not prioritise soil, then we are soon facing a global food and security crisis.

Save Soil is an effort to address this degeneration of soil, by inspiring at least 3.5 billion people (60% of the world’s electorate), to support long-term government policies to revitalize soil. To activate and demonstrate the support of all our citizens, a 65 year old man with a huge heart is travelling 30,000km on a motorcycle through 26 nations, striving to bring vital policy changes into action by world leaders. This is a historic opportunity to be a part of a 100 day campaign in which we can all participate.

Celebrities such as WILL.I.AM and Sean Paul have supported the movement. In a promotional video, Sean Paul states “Let’s save soil together and create a better planet.”

“Save Soil is a global movement launched by Sadhguru, to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for Soil Health, and supporting leaders of all nations to institute national policies and actions toward increasing the organic content in cultivable Soil.”

Current Supporters include:

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama,WILL.I.AM, Sean Paul, SZA, Dr. Jane Goodall, Ibrahim Thiaw of the United Nations CCD, Jesse Williams, Jonny Wilkinson, Tony Robbins, Mark Wahlberg…plus many more @savesoil.org

How do I get involved?

Wednesday 4th May @12 Midday: Save Soil Walkathon

Start: Whitworth Park

End: Piccadilly Gardens

See you there! Contact Instagram @harrylmoss for any further information. 🌍

Do not forget to use #SaveSoil… a simple step to show your support. Awareness is the first step to change.

Find us on:

Instagram @consciousplanet

Facebook @consciousplanetmovement