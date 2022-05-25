Latest News:
Flexible learning sign
Photo: University of Manchester Staff Net

UoM to give students more choice over remote study in provisional flexible learning plan

Written on . Posted in News

UoM has unveiled a provisional plan for the future of its flexible learning programme, giving students greater choice over whether to study remotely or in-person.

The plans, which will go to the University’s senate in October 2022, also include greater choice for part-time study, open access course and stackable degrees. The move comes in an effort to make higher education more accessible.

Plans for lifelong learning have been included as well as an increased transnational and interdisciplinary offer.

Whilst the plan outlines its key commitments, it is stated that the strategy is not yet complete and is still developing.

The report was informed by 30 workshops involving both students and staff as well as local meetings and an online open feedback form with more than 4000 comments were collected in the process.

The plan also includes an outline of commitments to enhancing its use of technology by working the Digital Learning Service, aiding in learning digital skills and ensuring students have access to software and hardware needed for degrees.

The report is available in full online here.

Tags: Flexible learning, part-time study, provisional plan, remote study

