Events in Manchester this June

As exams come to a close and things begin winding down at university, it’s time to look ahead to summer. With the first in a three-part series for what’s on in the summer months, The Mancunion has our guide for everything cultural happening in the Northern Hub this June.

Music:

Parklife returns to Manchester in June 2022, with the Heaton Park festival promising to be an excellent weekend, especially for students who’ll have just finished exams. There are two days of live music on the 11th and 12th, with headliners including Tyler, the Creator, 50 Cent, Megan Thee Stallion and Lewis Capaldi. Tickets for Sunday can be bought via the official website, whilst weekend tickets always seem to be for sale on Facebook groups (just be wary of scammers!).

Sounds of the City also returns to Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl between the 28th of June and the 8th of July for another outdoor live music treat. Artists performing in June are Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Crowded House, and you can still get tickets here. The venue is found just off Deansgate in central Manchester, and with a capacity of 8,500, it promises to be far more intimate than many outdoor music offerings.

Our top picks for other gigs in June include Ed Sheeran for four consecutive nights from the 9th (tickets here) and Harry Styles on the 15th and 16th. Styles plays two nights at the Emirate’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground, however, as tickets are already sold out, The Killers in the same venue on the 11th may be a better option (tickets are still available here). Some smaller artists playing in Manchester in June include Holly Humberstone, Remi Wolf, St Vincent and Jacob Collier – all are worth checking out Ticketmaster for spare tickets.

Sport:

After the culmination of the Premier League, sports fans may require some more sport to fill their time this summer. Firstly, there’s lots of cricket on offer, with the Lancashire team playing in multiple T20 Blasts. Rugby comes to Manchester in the form of the English Premiership in Salford and the Betfred Championship in Leigh, so both rugby league and union are covered. Athletics also comes to the city from the 24th of June in the form of the UK Championships, with tickets still viable to watch the track and field competitions here.

For those wanting to get involved in sport themselves, there’s the Oldham Race for Life on the 18th. Runners can also enjoy weekly free Park Runs across Manchester: venues include Platt Fields Park in Fallowfield and Alexandra Park in Whalley Range, but you can search the full list on the Park Run website.

There are other big sporting events happening in June which aren’t taking place in Manchester, but which could be enjoyed in one of the city’s many bars and pubs. Sport to watch out for includes the Azerbaijan and Canadian Grand Prix, the French Open tennis, the US Open golf and the start of Wimbledon, so be sure to get planning where to watch with friends. Consider checking out our Manchester’s Bar Crawls article for suggestions on where to visit.

Culture:

There are tonnes of cultural activities on offer in Manchester this summer, including lots of theatre tours. Three tours are coming to the Palace Theatre: Beauty and the Beast until the 4th, Anything Goes between the 9th and the 18th and Sister Act from the 27th. The Manchester Opera House is also showing The Play that Goes Wrong until the 4th of the month, as well as a one-off night on the 11th with Elvis Costello & The Imposters.

If food, drinks and entertainment are more your things, Escape to Freight Island has a great range of events in June. The multi-levelled venue has ticked events including rollerskating, comedy clubs, bingo and supersized club nights to go alongside their numerous regular vendors. To book and browse the range of options, check out their website here.

Other top picks for culture are art events at Manchester Art Gallery and HOME. The Gallery has events such as a Jubilee afternoon tea on the 2nd and philosophy live on the 21st. Alternatively, head to HOME for cinema, exhibitions or theatre. Their full range of events can be viewed on their website; however, we’re most drawn to their wide selection of new international films and the Made it 2022 exhibition of the annual North West Graduate Art Prize.

Events:

The start of June sees the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend from the 2nd to the 5th, and there are plenty of special events to celebrate. The first is the return of the Manchester Flower Show, with 10 professional displays throughout the city centre alongside additional displays in shop windows and along the streets. There’ll even be floral-inspired cocktails on offer in some bars – check out @themanchesterflowershow on Instagram for more information.

Other dates to note in June include Manchester Day on the 19th, returning for the first time since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. The event consists of a massive parade which encompasses music, dance and supersized art. There’ll also be plenty of food and drink options across the city centre to round off the free day out.

Finally, June has some other festivals on offer for the more culinary inclined. Pop up events begin to ramp up for the summer, such as the Summer Beer Thing, a celebration of beer at the city centre Kampus – tickets start at £6.59. Alternatively, there’s the Manchester Rum Festival on Saturday 18th, or, for foodies, Platt Fields Park hosts the Magic of Thailand Festival. Tickets are just £5 and give festival-goers access to live music, dance, massages and, of course, lots of Thai food.

Don’t miss our upcoming July event guide!