Celebrations fit for a Queen: What to do this Jubilee weekend

Our Lizzie is the first monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne. Kindly enough, she’s given us chance to celebrate with a four-day bank holiday weekend – the perfect opportunity to unwind from exams! Rather than succumbing to another night in Squirrels, there’s a range of student-orientated events happening in Manchester to look forward to!

Starting on Thursday 2nd June, why not spend the last of your student loan at the Craft and Flea market in Manchester cathedral? Over 50 stalls from local and independent shops will be showcasing their creations from 10am – 4pm. It’s an easy way to support Manc businesses and get out the house. Plus, you pick up some new pieces to showcase in your new house next year!

If you’re looking for something more energetic on the Thursday, the Drag Queen Music Bingo at Pong and Puck bar might be for you. The bingo will test three decades of your music knowledge, accompanied by complimentary cocktail on arrival. The bar also serves throwback vibes with their retro cocktails and old school games. A night suited to all the queens in town.

Similarly, Sackville Gardens is coming alive with their ‘Fit For a Queen Weekend’. Music from some of the biggest musicians of the 1990s and 2000s will be played, with a proportion of ticket sales being donated to the regeneration of the Gardens. Also, the event finishes at 10pm; perfect for STEM students who have a full day of revision awaiting them! But, Gay Village is just round the corner, where a good night’s guaranteed…

Throughout the weekend, Piccadilly Gardens is celebrating the jubilee in style. Piccadilly Gardens is taking a more lowkey approach, with live music, dance performances, and food stalls. If you’re heading into city centre over the weekend to let loose, enjoy street food from a variety of cuisines and alcohol made by local manufacturers. If you’re in an exam mindset, why not grab some chow mein noodles or a burrito before heading to the Main Library?

Finally, the big one: Ducie Street Warehouse. With four days dedicated to drinking to the Queen, there’s no place with a similar atmosphere to Ducie. There will be a pop-up BBQ and a disco brunch. Expect all-day DJ sets and a recharge brunch for those of us who went a little too hard. Hey, it’s called being patriotic.

So, get ready to crack open and call an Uber. There’s a whole host of ways to join in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Manchester. Oh, did we mention that Love Island starts on Monday 6th June? Get me another bottle.