Preview: Parklife 2022

Whilst a summer of festivals still seems like a dream to some of us who experienced University as a disconnected series of online encounters, it’s not too hard to imagine that Manchester’s biggest festival is around the corner: Parklife is due to take place 11-12th June 2022.

Parklife’s reboot in 2021 helped facilitate a full re-establishment of festival life for all across the country, 2022 promises to host a return to normality, accompanied by outrageous line-ups and a sentimental regathering of festival spirit and Mancunian identity.

Parklife’s music always provides something for everyone, but 2022’s lineup may be the most diverse and exciting yet, boasting superstar talent across almost every genre. With Tyler, The Creator, 50 Cent, Bicep, Lewis Capaldi and Loyle Carner heading the top line of the bill, the genre diversity continues throughout.

From line-up to accessibility, the organisers have promised a fulfilment of issues relating to past qualms, marking out the commitment to organisation which should cement Manchester’s biggest festival as the stand out weekend of the Summer.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Parklife weekend

The lineup boasts fresh faces for the UK festival circuit with acts such as Tyler, The Creator and 50 Cent appearing alongside UK favourites Chase & Status and Annie Mac. Following calls for a greater diversity of artists within the music industry and festival scene, Parklife have responded with a line-up conscious of acknowledging up and coming and newly established acts including PinkPantheress and Arlo Parks.

Parklife is renowned for its diverse arrangement of highly visual stages, arranged around a plethora of monuments, decorations and places to grab drinks, merch, and meals. You can view a full breakdown of the stages across the weekend here, but the best way to make sure you don’t miss your favourite acts is to download the app and plan your day.

The Parklife app allows you to discover new artists by linking to their Soundcloud and Spotify, as well as providing the all-important festival map, and information on Parklife’s partnership with Safer Spaces.

Parklife is in Heaton Park, north Manchester – which is further than some Fallowfield-based students might expect. But you can buy a travel pass for just £11 for the weekend which includes Metrolink journeys and shuttle buses. Do arrive early on the first day though, as you have to exchange your travel pass for a wristband.

Beginning in Platt Fields park as a festival run by students, Sacha Lord approached the festival and helped it to grow into what it is today, alongside The Warehouse Project.

Parklife, now about to celebrate its thirteenth year, expects to hold host to a city of students stunted by the downfalls of Covid University, and ultimately aims towards the goals of the new founders (Sacha Lord – founder of The Warehouse Project): to be “more than just an event for students” and something for everyone in the country to come together and celebrate Manchester for.

Sunday and Weekend Tickets are still available.