What’s on in Manchester this July?

Summer now in full swing so it’s the perfect time to shake things up and make some plans. With this in mind, The Mancunion has curated a list of the top things to do in Manchester this July, ranging from football and fashion to live music and theatre.

Music:

Sounds of the City continues in Manchester into the start of July, with full event listings and the last few tickets available here. This month, the acts on show are James, Pixies, Sam Fender and Hacienda Classical in a throwback to Manchester’s rich musical history. The line-up is great, and the outdoor, city-centre venue of the Castlefield Bowl promises a unique night.

Manchester Reggae Festival also returns on the 30th of July for a multi-room event in Academy 1, 2, and Club Academy. The line-up includes artists such as Inner Circle, Chaka Demus & Pliers, and Third World on a day which will be packed with music. Tickets can be purchased from Skiddle for £33 – a reasonable price for the three-venue festival.

If you’re up for a journey there are also good festival options near Manchester. The first is Tramlines in Sheffield from the 22nd to the 24th with headliners including Sam Fender, Kasabian, and Madness. Lytham Festival on the Lancashire Coast also has an exciting line-up, with Duran Duran, Elbow, and The Strokes all headlining at the start of the month.

Our other top gig picks in Manchester this July include Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers, both at the O2 Apollo. Tickets are officially sold out for both artists, but if you can somehow grab one on resale you’ll be in for a brilliant night!

Sport:

If you’re wanting to see something live which isn’t music, there’s plenty of sports on in Manchester this month. The most exciting event is the 2022 Women’s Euros, where England are one of the favourites for the win. Manchester will host multiple games across the competition, including the opening match of England vs Austria on the 6th of July at Old Trafford. If you can make it, the 76,000-capacity stadium promises a brilliant atmosphere.

There’s also plenty of cricket on in Manchester, including England’s One Day Internationals. The matches take place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground against India on the 17th and South Africa on the 22nd, with tickets still available to buy here.

Other sporting events in the city this July include English Premiership rugby, an athletics tour, Ironman, various triathlons, and County Championship cricket. If you’d like to get involved yourself, take a look at Eventbrite for options such as yoga sessions, netball clubs, and group trail running.

Culture:

Theatre in July offers a run of Sister Act in the Palace Theatre at the start of the month and Lord of the Dance later on. Tickets for both are found here. The Lowry theatre has a range of shows on, from Tina Live and Cluedo to the start of The Gruffalo‘s three-week run. Finally, Manchester Opera House is showing South Pacific for a two week run in July (tickets here).

If you’re stuck on last-minute things to do, a visit to a gallery or the cinema is usually a good call. HOME is finishing off its First Street Festival on the first weekend of July, with live music hosted by the Untold Orchestra. HOME is also hosting the Manchester Indian Film Festival alongside its vast range of cinema screenings. Finally, Manchester Art Gallery has some interesting events lined up for July, from sculpture collections to climate justice installations. Entry to the gallery is free, so it’s the perfect option if you’re feeling the pinch of the student loan!

Events:

Other more general events in Manchester include Northern Fashion Week, taking place from the 4th to the 9th of July in Manchester. The six day event incorporates catwalk shows, wards, networking, and guest speakers, all in Manchester Central. Tickets can be bought here, and it’s a great way to have a varied week and support the student fashion on display (student tickets are available).

For food and drinks enjoyers, the Manchester Craft Beer Festival is on in the Depot Mayfield on the weekend of the 22nd. Tickets can be bought from £45 here and give visitors the opportunity to try any and all of the beers on display. There’s live music, pop-up kitchens, and other alcohol at the varied and popular event.

Finally, if you’re staying in your student house over the summer and nights out clubbing are more your thing, student favourite club Joshua Brooks is holding an All Night Long series of summer club nights. Tickets for the ten July events can be purchased here, and you can head to their Facebook page for the full line-up of DJs on offer. The venue is in central Manchester and only a short walk from Gay Village if the 4 am finish isn’t late enough.