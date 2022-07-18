alexcooper
18th July 2022

Track Review: Bloodhound – Illuminations

Alex Cooper reviews ‘Illuminations’, the new single from Hull rockers Bloodhound.
Track Review: Bloodhound – Illuminations

Bloodhound have advanced their third single of the year, ‘Illuminations’, in support of their second album.  A favourite of the Hull scene, they have supported bands such as The Blinders, Low Hummer and Man of Moon up and down the country and are ready to make their own mark. Following up on debut Fragile Skeleton released in 2020, and fresh from a line-up change, the band have promised a second album ‘more modern, mature, and ambitious’.

The third offering backs up this statement; the single ticks all the boxes. It is a ferocious, 3-minute-something ball of energy. Vocalist Max Lilley displays range, using several different styles over the distorted instrumentals. He does this while keeping it very energetic; repeating “let’s have a revolution” on the chorus with incredible urgency and fervour. ‘Illuminations’ is the culmination of hard-rock sensibilities from Queens of The Stone Age fused with sonic construction akin to My Bloody Valentine. And it’s an absolute banger. The lyrics are sometimes difficult to make out given the heavily distorted mix, but that doesn’t detract from the fierce, enjoyable experience.

‘Illuminations’, as well as the previous two singles ‘A Message’ and ‘Backscattering’, are depicting what’s to come from Bloodhound. Eyes are on their next steps; it could be massive.

Listen to ‘Illuminations’ here.

Quotes taken from Music Glue.

 

Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper

More Coverage

Sorry Announce New Album With ‘Let The Lights On’

Sorry Announce New Album With ‘Let The Lights On’

Molly Gregson reviews the new track from London post-punks Sorry.
Album Review: Jamie T proposes ‘The Theory Of Whatever’

Album Review: Jamie T proposes ‘The Theory Of Whatever’

Jamie T’s new album ‘Theory of Whatever’ does not disappoint. The Mancunion reviews the indie king’s fifth album.
Live Review: HAIM @ Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Live Review: HAIM @ Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Sarah Taylor reviews HAIM at their second Manchester stop on their One More HAIM Tour.
Primal Scream shine on at sold out Screamadelica show

Primal Scream shine on at sold out Screamadelica show

Sarah Taylor heads to Castlefield Bowl to see Glasgow psych-rock band Primal Scream play their seminal Screamadelica album in full with a special Stone Roses guest.

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap