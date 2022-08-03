Blue Lullaby: An Enchanted EP By Wolf Alice

Following their powerhouse of an album Blue Weekend, Wolf Alice introduce us to their recent EP Blue Lullaby, featuring the London Contemporary Voices Choir. Wolf Alice strip back ‘Lipstick on the Glass’, ‘How Can I Make It OK?’, ‘No Hard Feelings’, ‘Feeling Myself’, and the soaring ‘The Last Man on Earth’, to blissfully celebrate the more intimate songs on Blue Weekend.

Wolf Alice explain that the purpose of the EP was to shine light on the songs that “took a new life” when peeling them back to their foundations, creating a rendition that held a more moving and personal atmosphere compared to the original songs. The EP was created in Church Studios, which ensured that the recording of the tracks took on a more choral depth. The reverb generated by the stone walls and stained glass windows of the church develops the heavenly sounds of the EP.

When listening to the the EP, Wolf Alice enclose you in a haunting, spiritual realm of textured harmonies and acoustics, which create a more unrestrained sense of emotion compared to the original recordings found on Blue Weekend. Ellie Rowsell‘s ethereal voice with sections of vibrato in the higher registers accompany layered strings to establish moments of pure intensity within ‘Lipstick on the Glass’ and ‘Feeling Myself.’ Wolf Alice conclude the EP with ‘The Last Man on Earth’, a soaring rendition in which the choir help to elevate the song towards a transcendental, angelic state.

You can watch ‘Making of Blue Lullaby’ on Wolf Alice’s YouTube channel, which includes four short episodes showing how they recorded the tracks here.