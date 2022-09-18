jaydarcy
18th September 2022

Stayin’ Alive at Palace Theatre Manchester

Saturday Night Fever is coming to the Palace Theatre – after having its Opera House run cancelled
Photo: Saturday Night Fever.

Yes, the fever is back! Get on your dancing shoes as Saturday Night Fever returns to the Palace Theatre.

The musical was supposed to be at the Palace Theatre’s sister theatre, the Opera House, earlier this year – but Covid got in the way. However, the musical managed to stay alive – it was only a fever, you see – and now it’s coming to Manchester to put on some sickening shows.

The creatives welcome you to experience the best-selling Bee Gees soundtrack live on stage in this “spectacularly reimagined music and dance extravaganza”.

Whilst paying homage to the iconic 1977 film, which starred John Travolta, this new stage version promises more drama, more music, and hot new choreography.

Saturday Night Fever tells the story of Tony Manero, who escapes the harsh realities of working-class Brooklyn life when he embarks on a reckless, yet thrilling, road to dancing success.

The movie soundtrack sold 40 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums in history and the second-biggest-selling soundtrack of all time, after The Bodyguard (of course).

The sensational soundtrack features the Bee Gees’ greatest hits, including Stayin’ AliveHow Deep Is Your LoveNight FeverTragedy, and More Than A Woman, as well as 70’s favourites Boogie ShoesDisco Inferno and other tantalising tunes that are sure to have you dancing in the aisles (before the ushers send you back to your seats)!

Saturday Night Fever is playing at Palace Theatre Manchester from 27th September until 1st October and tours the UK until the end of November. No matter what day you visit, prepare for a hot Saturday night!
Jay Darcy

Jay Darcy

Theatre Editor. Instagram & Twitter: @jaydarcy7. Email: [email protected]

