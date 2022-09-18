Stayin’ Alive at Palace Theatre Manchester

Yes, the fever is back! Get on your dancing shoes as Saturday Night Fever returns to the Palace Theatre.

The musical was supposed to be at the Palace Theatre’s sister theatre, the Opera House, earlier this year – but Covid got in the way. However, the musical managed to stay alive – it was only a fever, you see – and now it’s coming to Manchester to put on some sickening shows.

The creatives welcome you to experience the best-selling Bee Gees soundtrack live on stage in this “spectacularly reimagined music and dance extravaganza”.

Whilst paying homage to the iconic 1977 film, which starred John Travolta, this new stage version promises more drama, more music, and hot new choreography.

Saturday Night Fever tells the story of Tony Manero, who escapes the harsh realities of working-class Brooklyn life when he embarks on a reckless, yet thrilling, road to dancing success.

The movie soundtrack sold 40 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums in history and the second-biggest-selling soundtrack of all time, after The Bodyguard (of course).

The sensational soundtrack features the Bee Gees’ greatest hits, including Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, Night Fever, Tragedy, and More Than A Woman, as well as 70’s favourites Boogie Shoes, Disco Inferno and other tantalising tunes that are sure to have you dancing in the aisles (before the ushers send you back to your seats)!