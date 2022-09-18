The Lowry welcomes the North Country Fair

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer) boldly reimagines the legendary songs of Bob Dylan, like you’ve never heard them before, in Girl from the North Country – a heart-breaking and universal story about family and love.

Girl from the North Country is actually the second Broadway show to use Dylan’s music, after Twyla Tharp’s ill-fated dance musical, The Times They Are a-Changin’.

Girl from the North Country, however, has received great renown since premiering in 2017. The original production won two Olivier Awards out of five nominations – and the Broadway production won a Tony (out of seven nominations) earlier this year.

The Broadway production actually opened in 2020 but was forced shut a week later (you know why), before resuming performances in October 2021.

Now, it is touring the UK for the first time.

The musical is set in 1934. In the heartland of America, we meet a group of wayward souls who cross paths in a time-weathered guesthouse. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realise nothing is what it seems. But as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they find themselves facing unspoken truths about the present.

Whilst the story is set in 1930s America, it deals with themes that remain relevant in 2022 – both in America and across the pond, here in the UK. Further, the timeless tunes of Bob Dylan are sure to captivate all audiences.

Girl from the North Country plays at the Lowry (Lyric Theatre) from 20th until 24th September and tours the UK until mid-March 2023.