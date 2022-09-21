All Points East 2022: Disclosure bring the dance party to London

The final day of All Points East was by far the busiest and the most ‘festival’ of the weekend– by this I mean everyone was dressed up, with glitter, colour, and sequins in full view. Clearly everyone got the memo that Disclosure would bring it! On a personal note, this was the best day I attended – with the previous two headliners, Gorillaz and Tame Impala, falling short with poor sound.

Starting with Lola Young at the early slot of 2pm, she still attracted a small crowd of fans. Singing her popular tracks ‘Blind Love’ and ‘Dopamine’, it was clear the audience were huge fans. Lola has a soulful voice, and paired with the funk of her band, the set was excellent.

She is a naturally funny person and was constantly speaking between songs. An entertaining moment was her mentioning how annoying her trousers were – and to match this she ran off stage at the end having to hold her trousers up! She ended with her most well-known track – ‘Fake’.

Also playing were Yung Singh at the BBC 6 Music stage. The DJ was mixing tracks including ‘The Groovy Cat’, ‘Original Nuttah 25’, and Pink Pantheress, providing all the tunes for a good boogie.

Shy FX were slightly underwhelming however they had impressive visuals on the North Stage. As expected, ‘Gold Dust’ and ‘Roll the Dice’ got the crowd moving. The tent was packed, attracting a large crowd – confirmed by the sweatiness; however, their set was slightly underwhelming.

Mura Masa did not underwhelm, meeting all expectations, and more. With comments such as “London is my favourite place to play in the world” and “thanks for having me”, Alexander Crossan was sure to get on the crowd’s good side. Lyrics and visuals were played on the back of Main stage East, a thoughtful factor which allowed festival goers to sing along.

Popular tracks ‘Deal Wiv It’, ‘Love$ick’, and ‘Firefly’ were performed, encouraging the whole crowd to move – right to the back of the accumulated people in Victoria Park. The excellent set ended with a wholesome moment – Mura Masa and two vocalist guests’ hugging on stage before exiting.

There was a scheduling clash with Mura Masa and H.E.R., so we dashed over to West stage to catch the end of H.E.R.’s set. Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson has a beautiful voice, backed with vocalists including Miles who is just 17 years old! Gabriella is incredibly talented, showcasing her musical talent by playing both the guitar and drums in her set, with incredible solos. She also covered ‘I Love Rock ‘N Roll’ with an exciting arrangement, maintaining her style and niche.

A feature I loved was how Gabriella gave each band member an opportunity to have their ‘moment’. The band was very in sync, and they looked extremely happy to be playing together and on stage for Victoria Park.

Back on the main stage Charli XCX had quite the stage arrangement, with columns and stairs at the back to spice up her performance, and it’s safe to say you are missing out if you don’t watch her preform. This was slightly hindered when the livestream on the side of the stage faced some technical issues, however this didn’t last long. Charli XCX is an incredible dancer – I was in awe.

‘I Love IT’ got the crowd moving, before she announced that “this next song is for all the hardcore angels… you know who you are”. A highlight was one of these hardcore angels, who the livestream panned to multiple times. She further dedicated her track ‘Boys’ to all the “gays boys out there”.

Ms XCX performed with an electrifying energy and her statements between songs completely matched this energy with phrases like “you ready to party or what!?” and “I f*cking love you”. She ended her set with “make some noise for Nathan and Grant… and make some noise for me, B*TCH!!!”. A great set.

Headliner of the day, Disclosure, started their set with fireworks – a big start for the moment everyone had been waiting for. Kicking off with ‘White Noise’, everyone quickly got into the moving, grooving, and boogieing spirits.

They made reference to this being the summer of dance and how glad they are that we are back to being in person (post-covid). With comments such as “music is fundamental” and “let’s light this place up” they gave the crowd everything they expected and more. Tracks that featured other artists were met with videos and visuals of such artist on the screens behind and to the side of the stage. This was a nice feature.

Towards the end of their set, they played ‘Latch’ and brought out Sam Smith – this was the first time in five years they’d performed it together! This was an unreal moment, and they sounded incredible together.

The final few tracks of their set were enjoyed with confetti and fireworks over Victoria Park. Finishing on the massive dance track ‘Tondo’, there was a huge cheer and thanks from both the attendees and Disclosure, saying “London! Thank you so much, we were Disclosure”. Notably they didn’t have an encore – something that I’ve noticed is increasing nowadays, could we argue that an encore is a bit outdated and a sign of the past? Only time will tell!