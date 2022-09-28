Manchester out of the running for Eurovision 2023

Manchester is no longer in the running to be the host city of Eurovision 2023.

Liverpool and Glasgow are the two remaining cities bidding for the chance to host the international song competition.

The BBC, who strongly hinted in a statement published on Tuesday that Manchester would no longer be in the running, have argued that the two remaining cities have “the strongest overall offer” for the contest.

When Manchester’s removal from the race was announced Councillor Pat Karney, the city centre’s spokesman, tweeted: “Congratulations to both great cities. Am disappointed but am sure one day Manchester will host Eurovision”.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra were the winners of last years competition in Turin but the unstable situation in the country following Russia’s invasion meant that the organisers opted to allow the runner up’s nation host the 2023 competition. Sam Ryder came second for the UK with his song ‘Space Man’.

It has however been stressed by the BBC’s Chief Content Editor that Eurovision 2023 will have a strong Ukrainian feel and “showcase Ukrainian culture”.

In August, Birmingham, Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, and Newcastle were all shortlisted as potential host cities for next year contest. The field has slowly been whittled down by the BBC, with the final decision due to be made in just a “matter of weeks”.

Lois, a resident of Manchester, said that although she is “disappointed” by the fact the competition would definitely not be hosted in Manchester, “at least neither Liverpool, nor Glasgow is too far away”.

Liverpool has a very rich musical heritage as the birthplace of The Beatles. It has also been the UNESCO city of music since 2015.

Glasgow’s OVO Hydra Arena, on the other hand, was recently featured in Netflix’s film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. It has previously been rumoured to be the favoured city for the competition in May 2023.