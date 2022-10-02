The fun that got away: Staying creative this semester

We all know one of Manchester’s main selling points is its influential arts scene, but sometimes it can be hard to stay engaged outside of our studies. Good news though! Our city offers many quick and cheap ways to get involved and try something new! Here’s what’s coming up in the next few months…

Drink and Draw/Life Drawing

Where: Indy Arts Venues

When: Various dates

If you’re looking for a relaxed and social environment to get creative in, look no further. Local artist Indy runs weekly workshops at venues in Withington and Ancoats.

Sign up and explore your drawing, painting, and collage skills with a cocktail on the side! Still-life prompts are curated for each drink and draw, while models are invited in for the life drawing.

Tickets cover all materials needed as well as an alcoholic/soft drink of your choice. Additional food and drink is available for purchase throughout the sessions. These workshops are the perfect place to meet like-minded people and forget the stresses of the world on a cold winter night.

West Art Collective

Where: Antwerp Mansion

When: Various dates

Head down to Antwerp Mansion for a chance to view some of the exciting contemporary exhibitions put on display by West Art Collective. Each exhibition displays pieces from a variety of different mediums in line with a specific theme set by the West Heads team. The initiative supports up-and-coming talented artists by providing a no-cost venue for their shows. They always put on a great event, pairing each exhibition with workshops, live music, and wild after parties!

Drowning World by Gideon Mendel

Where: Waterside Arts Projects, Trafford

When: 10th Sept. – 5th Nov. 2022

Gideon Mendel is an award-winning South African photographer best known for his artistic engagement with contemporary social issues. His work has been featured in National Geographic, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone.

In this exhibition, Mendel invites attendees to consider the wider impact of the global climate crisis by showcasing powerful still images of flooding. This is a must-see for photography enthusiasts – and it’s free!

Hannah Wooll & Alexis Soul-Gray Exhibition “What Was Lost”

Where: PAPER Gallery

When: 24th Sept. – 29th Oct. 2022

This upcoming exhibition boasts two artists coming together to present upcycled artwork. It’s the art equivalent of reworked fashion – taking outdated paper-based pieces and renovating them by adding to their seemingly nondescript foundations.

One of the featured artists, Soul-Gray, uses a variety of mixed mediums. They explore feelings of nostalgia with paint, print and collage. Wooll (the second featured artist) meanwhile focuses on objects and women from the domestic space.

Who knows, maybe they’ll inspire you to rework some of your own bits and pieces.

Competition: Catapult

Where: Whitworth Locke

When: 1st Oct. – 29th Oct. 2022

Whitworth Locke is hosting a free exhibition exploring new talent this October. Organisers Cotton On MCR have called for artists of Greater Manchester to submit work inspired by the term “catapult”.

The competition allows exhibition viewers to vote for their favourite work, with the winning artist receiving their own solo exhibition.

Head to the launch on October 1st to hear live talks from the artists on display. Keep up to date with future art fairs, workshops, and exhibitions.

The Art of Banksy

Where: MediaCity, Salford

When: 21st Oct. 2022 – 8th Jan. 2023

The world’s largest Banksy exhibition is coming to Manchester! Featuring 145 pieces from a variety of private collections, this exhibition has toured globally, from Toronto to Tel Aviv.

This is a great opportunity to see works from one of the most influential street artists to date and for only £15! Get booking, this will likely sell out.

Fair: Golden Orbit Comic and Film Fair

Where: Sachas, Tib Street

When: 19th Nov. 2022

Sachas are hosting an exciting Comic and Film Fair this November. For only £2 entry fee, the event promises comics, Film and TV memorabilia, collectables, graphic novels, books, original artwork and lots of more for sale.

The fair travels around UK cities, and will be in Manchester for one day only – so, head down with friends and grab some graphics to adorn your beautiful student room!