Manchester Artist Spotlight: pyncher

pyncher are an alternative rock quartet based in Manchester. With a string of superb singles including the gloomy new-wave inspired ‘The Saddest Man Around’, and frequent appearances in Northern Quarter’s trendy independent music venues, recently including Night & Day Café, pyncher are on the rise. We sat down for a quick chat with the group’s frontman Sam Blakeley.
I met Harv at squirrels, and we began by doing covers of The Beatles in my room. We then we got Britt and Jack involved a bit later, and just spent the whole of lockdown writing and writing and writing!
It’s hard to say, I’m not sure on that one. We’re described as post-punk, but that feels quite limiting.
I used to work in a pub back at home and there was a particular lingerer who ticks all the boxes for the saddest man.
The Cramps, Elvis, Lou Reed.
Splint have a tune called ‘Military Procedures’. We keep playing it in the car.
Fuel in Withington.
We’re playing a Halloween gig at Fuel (of course) for HOTx3 on October 28! It’ll be a release party for our next song ‘Steely Dan’.
