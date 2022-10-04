serenajemmett
4th October 2022

Manchester Artist Spotlight: pyncher

Get to know one of manchester hottest up and coming bands! pyncher give us the low down.
,
Manchester Artist Spotlight: pyncher
Photo: Liv Kenny

pyncher are an alternative rock quartet based in Manchester. With a string of superb singles including the gloomy new-wave inspired ‘The Saddest Man Around’, and frequent appearances in Northern Quarter’s trendy independent music venues, recently including Night & Day Café, pyncher are on the rise. We sat down for a quick chat with the group’s frontman Sam Blakeley.

 

How and when did you form?

I met Harv at squirrels, and we began by doing covers of The Beatles in my room. We then we got Britt and Jack involved a bit later, and just spent the whole of lockdown writing and writing and writing!

 

What type of music do you play? What genre would you classify yourself as? What are your thoughts on fitting ‘genres’?

It’s hard to say, I’m not sure on that one. We’re described as post-punk, but that feels quite limiting.

 

What is the backstory of your latest track ‘The Saddest Man Around’?

I used to work in a pub back at home and there was a particular lingerer who ticks all the boxes for the saddest man.

 

What artists inspire your music?

The Cramps, Elvis, Lou Reed.

 

Who is your ‘on repeat’?

Splint have a tune called ‘Military Procedures’. We keep playing it in the car.

 

What is your favourite venue to play in Manchester?

Fuel in Withington.

 

What are your upcoming keys dates – gigs and releases?

We’re playing a Halloween gig at Fuel (of course) for HOTx3 on October 28! It’ll be a release party for our next song ‘Steely Dan’.

 

Follow pyncher on social media!

Twitter – @pyncher

Instagram – @pyncher

Serena Jemmett

Serena Jemmett

Serena is a national shortlisted Arts and Culture writer (SPA2022) with key interests in music, women’s rights, accessibility and politic’s influence in culture. With a passion to make social issues more accessible and digestible for the wider public, Serena’s broadcast talk show (Sez Says) on Fuse FM discusses a variety of topics from political matters, to fashion, to interviews with musicians. Check it out on instagram: @sezsays_radio; You can contact Serena on twitter @serenajemmett or instagram @serenaj69

More Coverage

Cirque du Soleil: In conversation with Roger Hewett

Cirque du Soleil: In conversation with Roger Hewett

Jessica Hamilton interviews band leader Roger Hewett ahead of Cirque du Soleil: Corteo’s residency at AO Arena
Some waffle about some play: Why you should write for Theatre

Some waffle about some play: Why you should write for Theatre

Manchester’s theatre scene is thriving – from Shakespeare to hit musicals, here’s why you should write for The Mancunion’s Theatre Section.
Live Review: Kim Wilde at Bridgewater Hall

Live Review: Kim Wilde at Bridgewater Hall

Legendary singer Kim Wilde’s The Greatest Hits Tour played at Bridgewater Hall – where she was joined by China Crisis.
Live Review: Aitch at Club Academy

Live Review: Aitch at Club Academy

Mancunian rapper Aitch played an intimate album launch show, combining old favourites and new numbers for a sold out crowd.

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap