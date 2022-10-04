Manchester Artist Spotlight: pyncher

pyncher are an alternative rock quartet based in Manchester. With a string of superb singles including the gloomy new-wave inspired ‘The Saddest Man Around’, and frequent appearances in Northern Quarter’s trendy independent music venues, recently including Night & Day Café, pyncher are on the rise. We sat down for a quick chat with the group’s frontman Sam Blakeley.

How and when did you form?

I met Harv at squirrels, and we began by doing covers of The Beatles in my room. We then we got Britt and Jack involved a bit later, and just spent the whole of lockdown writing and writing and writing!

What type of music do you play? What genre would you classify yourself as? What are your thoughts on fitting ‘genres’?

It’s hard to say, I’m not sure on that one. We’re described as post-punk, but that feels quite limiting.

What is the backstory of your latest track ‘The Saddest Man Around’?

I used to work in a pub back at home and there was a particular lingerer who ticks all the boxes for the saddest man.

What artists inspire your music?

The Cramps, Elvis, Lou Reed.

Who is your ‘on repeat’?

Splint have a tune called ‘Military Procedures’. We keep playing it in the car.

What is your favourite venue to play in Manchester?

Fuel in Withington.

What are your upcoming keys dates – gigs and releases?

We’re playing a Halloween gig at Fuel (of course) for HOTx3 on October 28! It’ll be a release party for our next song ‘Steely Dan’.

