Manchester-raised Jungle artist Nia Archives is back with a bang

Written by Molly Dodge-Taylor

It’s been a busy year for Nia Archives, starting off 2022 with the release of her second EP Forbidden Feelingz and now only raising the bar with a new single. Her latest track, Brazilian-inspired ‘Baiana’, gives a nostalgic nod to the summer, allowing us to reminisce with its samba and bossa nova influences.

At the forefront of the jungle revival, Nia Archives has refreshed the classic sound of the 90s rave scene, blending the DnB bassline with a South American influence that makes for a unique song. Her ability to fuse so many genres at once is what sets apart her body of work, and ‘Baiana’ is no exception to this. Sampling ‘Baiana’ by Barbatuques, the song references the women of the Bahia region of Brazil, a theme accompanied by the music video filmed in Rio which shows the authenticity of Brazil through a montage of her trip.

On the other side of the world, however, Nia Archives has emphasised the significance Manchester has had for her music, often crediting its rave culture as a key inspiration, and her return to the city has been much anticipated as she appears in The Warehouse Project line-up in October. Having supported Gorillaz at All Points East, Nia Archives is making waves across the world.

You can buy tickets for Nia Archives at Warehouse Project on 29th October here.