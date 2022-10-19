What’s on in Manchester this Halloween

As a student, Halloween celebrations are often one of the highlights of the year, but it can sometimes be hard to find somewhere to have a spooktacular time. Luckily, Manchester is always jam-packed with events, and we’ve found some of the most exciting to inspire your plans.

Halloween at WHP

Saturday 29th October, Depot Mayfield

If you really want to push the boat out, getting dressed up and going to The Warehouse Project is certainly the way to do it. The immensely popular depot will be decked out in decorations across all three rooms, and live music will be performed from 10 pm – 4 am.

Artists on the lineup include Annie Mac, Patrick Topping, LF SYSTEM and Nia Archives, so it promises to be a good show. Tickets for the event have officially sold out, however there are always people reselling – just be weary of scams.

Flight Club

29th and 30th October, King Street

This year, city centre bar Flight Club are running two Halloween events, the ‘Spooky Brunch Social’. The event will last two hours and includes unlimited Prosecco and pizza, whilst dressing up is encouraged to get people into the spirit.

Tickets can be purchased here, and prices start from £25. As an extra add-on to your ticket, there’s also the option to book a social darts session. You’ll get an extra two hours to play darts with your group and congratulate the winner with drinks.

SPOOKFEST

14th – 30th October, The Trafford Center

Manchester’s Trafford Centre is going all out this October with a two-week event, SPOOKFEST. The Halloween extravaganza includes fairground rides, a hay bale maze and even a spooky Big Top circus show.

SPOOKFEST is geared towards being family-friendly, however, a day out at The Trafford Centre is always a fun trip for food and shopping so you could combine the two. Tickets to the funfair can be bought here for £2.80, but bear in mind that this doesn’t include access to the circus show.

Howl’oween

30th October, Hatch

For the second year in a row, Hatch’s dog fancy-dress event returns to Manchester this Halloween. Running from 12 – 6 pm, Howl’oween invites owners and their furry friends to come along in fancy dress – there’ll be a ‘spooky pooch’ competition at 4 pm, where the best-dressed dogs will win prizes.

The afternoon will be jam-packed with other things to do, such as pooch-themed pop-up shops from brands such as Millie’s and Ruby’s Dog Bakery, Ernie & Theo Dog Accessories, and Brewdog. There will also be a DJ Set from the Devil’s Jukebox, so there’s something for everyone!

Candlelight Halloween

31st October, Manchester Cathedral

For those wanting a classier Halloween than a night out in last-minute costumes, Manchester Cathedral is holding two candlelit classical music events on the day itself. Visitors will be treated to 65 minutes of classical music and Halloween classics, ranging from the Ghostbusters and Harry Potter theme music to Chopin’s Funeral March.

Tickets can be purchased here, starting at £16, for either the 7pm or 9:30 pm performances.