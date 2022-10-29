In the Beauty Bag #9: Makeup Soc President Imogen Mingos

In the Beauty Bag asks a writer to give a rundown of their makeup and skincare tips, products, and habits. For the ninth edition, the President of UoM Makeup Society Imogen Mingos gives us an insight into her beauty bag.

Name: Imogen

Age: 19

Degree: English Literature and Drama, Year 2

Do you stick to a beauty routine?

Skincare absolutely twice a day no matter what – I find it really therapeutic. My beauty routine, however, does change somewhat. I stick to the same base (foundation, concealer, brows, bronzer, powder) but often change my eye makeup! Sometimes I go abstract and colourful, other times I look to 90s neutral, cool tone-inspired makeup to keep it simple.

What are your favourite makeup products?

The Disney x Morphe eyeshadow brushes are my go-to for eye makeup – I use them daily. I’ve recently been trying to use more cruelty-free products, so I got elf’s 16hr Camo Concealer and their Halo Glow setting powder, and I love both of them. I really want to try elf’s viral Flawless Filter dupe since their other products I own have been a hit.

Anything you’re guilty of doing (or not doing)?

Probably having too many things open at once. I love trying new products and so I tend to have a lot of them open at the same time, both samples and full-size ones. Sometimes I try them once and they’re no good for my skin, other times I love them but forget about them, sadly. Beauty products definitely have a shelf life so they’re better off being used up as soon as they’re open. However, I am trying to be more sustainable, and this is something that I’m actively working on at the moment.

Is there anything specifically you like to splurge on?

Honestly, I love so many of Morphe’s products, so I love splurging on their eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks! Currently, I’m obsessed with my Morphe Out & A Pout Smoky Red lip kit. The liner and lip gloss are perfect for 90s looks and the lipstick is my favourite shade of red.

What are your favourite skincare products?

Carmex lip balm is a lifesaver for the cold weather, so I carry one of those around in my bag with me everywhere. Other than that, I dabble in different skincare products but I’m currently enjoying the Sand and Sky clay mask every week and the Inkey List’s SPF30 sunscreen.

Any beauty secrets?

Not sure if this even counts as a secret but I was always told for eye makeup, whatever you put on top you should also put on the bottom. So every eye look I do has at least one colour for my top lid on my lash line. It makes the look seem more put together, I think.

How did you learn to do makeup?

My mum taught me basic makeup when I was first getting into it, i.e. how to do blusher or curl my lashes. From there, I just started researching looks on the internet and Pinterest and copying them as best I could! It was a lot of trial and error at first until I found out what suited me and how to properly blend eyeshadow.

What/ who inspires you makeup-wise?

I love 90s makeup and get a lot of looks from Kevyn Aucoin’s book Making Faces (old school, I know!) Apart from that, I’m a sucker for Euphoria-inspired looks and a few Instagram accounts like Chloe Isabellah, Alexandra French, and Frankie Darling.

Is there a specific product that you are endlessly looking for and still haven’t found the perfect one?

Liquid eyeliner! It’s always scared me slightly and I’m hoping that when I find the right one, I’ll be unstoppable and can live my Maddy Perez winged eyeliner dream.