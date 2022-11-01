jaydarcy
1st November 2022

AO Arena freezes over

Disney on Ice presents Dream Big visits AO Arena as part of its UK tour
Photo: Disney on Ice

Disney just announced UK plans for its 100th anniversary, including Disney 100 – The Concert, which will be coming to Manchester’s own AO Arena. But first, the arena welcomes the return of Disney on Ice – with its current Dream Big tour.

“Believing is just the beginning at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big. Miguel aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history. Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti, Anna and Elsa save their kingdom and the Disney Princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination and kindness. Share every magical moment filled with breathtaking ice skating and beloved Disney songs and stories that give everyone a reason to believe at Disney On Ice!”

Disney on Ice presents Dream Big runs at AO Arena from November 2 to 6 and tours the UK until December 31. Then, Disney on Ice: Discover the Magic tours the UK from February 23 to March 26. If you want to look through all the dates, head to the website.

