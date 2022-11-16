After years of rumours, every beauty guru’s dream has come true as Sephora has finally launched in the UK (again)!

Now seventeen years since they closed their six six stores in May 2005, Sephora is returning both online and with shopfronts. Sephora fans have been patiently hoping and waiting for its return.

We can now confirm that Sephora UK has arrived! As of the 17th October, Sephora UK is available online so you can start ordering all your favourite products and, even better, add them to your Christmas wish list.

Despite various rumours of its return that had circulated and then not come to fruition over recent years, things started to look very real in June 2021 when Sephora bought UK online beauty retailer FeelUnique. It has since been confirmed that FeelUnique would be replaced by Sephora UK, allowing customers to transfer loyalty points and start shopping straight away. However, it should be noted that shoppers of the US stores cannot use their rewards on Sephora UK as it is run by Europe, not America.

Whilst you can now order online to your heart’s content, actual stores won’t be opening until Spring 2023 with the launch of Sephora’s flagship store in London. After that, they will then move nationwide – hopefully, we’ll get one in Manchester ASAP! Cosmopolitan interviewed the President of Sephora Europe and Middle East, Sylvie Moreau, who said “We’ve used the London launch to elevate our European view on the store of the future,” which suggests that we should be getting a huge Sephora store.

Currently, you can order from 1400 brands on Sephora including Makeup by Mario, Tarte Cosmetics, HUDA beauty, and Medik8 but more brands will be dropping this month.

Already on TikTok, beauty influencers have bought their hauls and are finally trying out the cult products that we have seen raved about in Europe and the US. Most reviews of both the shopping experience and the products themselves have been positive but apparently, the amazing offers that Sephora is known for have not lived up to the standard seen in other countries. Hopefully, these will improve over the next few months and maybe in time for Christmas!

There’s no doubt that this news isn’t some of the biggest and most exciting for beauty lovers this year so hopefully both ordering online and shopping in store will meet expectations. I’m certainly looking forward to trying out some products myself – I just need to narrow down the list!