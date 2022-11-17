  • Home
  • News
  • News
  • English National Opera considering move to Manchester
patrickwhiteford
17th November 2022

English National Opera considering move to Manchester

The English National Opera may relocate to Manchester after a change in funding
English National Opera considering move to Manchester
The old home of English National Opera in Hampstead. Photo: N. Chadwick

The English National Opera (ENO) has announced that it is considering moving to Manchester.

The move comes as the Arts Council shakes up its funding policies as part of “levelling up” the arts sector, a measure designed to reduce inequalities across areas in England.  

The shake-up will see the company set to receive a £17 million grant over three years, instead of a £12.6 million per annum grant, to develop a “new business model” – part of which includes considering Manchester as a new home.

An ENO statement said  that “Today’s [November 4] announcement marks the start of a new chapter for the English National Opera (ENO).” 

The ENO has pursued a modernisation drive in recent years, citing efforts to improve diversity, digital outreach, and supporting the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Praising Arts Culture England’s decision, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said: “Thanks to this new government funding package, spreading more money to more communities than ever before, people living in areas from Wolverhampton to Wigan and Crawley to Chesterfield will now get to benefit from the deep economic and social rewards culture can bring.”  

However, not everybody is pleased about the move. Philippa Childs, head of the broadcasting union Bectu, said she was “deeply concerned” by the impacts of the announcement. She said that the ENO and other institutions represented, including the Royal Opera House, now faced the “uncertainty” of a move out of London. 

Hugh Morris, arts journalist for publications such as the New York Times, the Financial Times, and The Guardian, tweeted that it would take a “significant change of fortunes” for the English National Opera to find success in Manchester.

It remains to be seen if the ENO will relocate to Manchester, however, it is clear that Manchester may benefit from these changes in the culture scene.

patrickwhiteford

patrickwhiteford

More Coverage

Women in Media returns, kick-starting with fundraiser at Fallowfield’s Handlebar

Women in Media returns, kick-starting with fundraiser at Fallowfield’s Handlebar

Back for its eighth consecutive year in Manchester, this years Women in Media conference is set to be a fantastic weekend. Sponsoring charities MASH and Smart Works, WIM’s first fundraiser is being held in Fallowfield’s newest venue, Handlebar
Survival of the fittest: May the best human win, or not…

Survival of the fittest: May the best human win, or not…

Our bodies are complex and have many different mechanisms that allowed our ancestors to survive the Black Death – but are these mechanisms now secretly sabotaging us?
UoM students to receive £170 to tackle cost of living crisis

UoM students to receive £170 to tackle cost of living crisis

The initiative will cost the University £9 million in the largest payout of any UK University
New report calls out ‘institutional racism’ in the justice system

New report calls out ‘institutional racism’ in the justice system

A recent report published by the University of Manchester has found that the judicial system is institutionally racist

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap