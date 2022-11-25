Christopher Jackson leaves the University of Manchester following racism row

  • Home
nuuraahmed
25th November 2022

Christopher Jackson has left the University of Manchester after a row with Vice-President Martin Schröder over “institutional racism”
Photo: University of Manchester Photo: Flickr @VitaStudent

Dr Christopher Jackson, a geoscientist, has left the University of Manchester after calling scientific research positions “institutionally racist”.

In 2021, he told the BBC that UK research was “definitely institutionally racist”, compounded by the fact that senior white members of faculty did not recognise this fact.

Days later he received an email from, Martin Schröder, a Vice-President and Dean of the Faculty of Science and Engineering, saying that he did “not believe that [UoM] is ‘institutionally racist”. Schröder used an article from right-leaning media outlet, GB News, to back up his claim, suggesting that the term was redundant and unhelpful.

The email was also sent to five other members of staff, three of whom were senior to Jackson. Jackson interpreted this email as a personal attack on his beliefs and filed a grievance with the University.

After an internal investigation, the UoM found that Schröder’s actions were unintentional and that there was a lack of awareness of the challenges minorities in academia faced within the senior leadership team. Schröder was told to formally apologise to Jackson and training for all staff members was recommended. Despite this, Jackson left his post at the University of Manchester in November for industry.

Upon his exit, he stated that: “The incident here contributed to my decision to leave … It certainly did not give me a reason to stay”. In late 2021, Jackson said that he has seen a rise in racist abuse in the past four years, following him receiving a letter that told him to “go live in the Caribbean”.

Professor Christopher Jackson letter
Snippet of a vehemently racist letter Professor Christopher Jackson received before leaving his post at UoM. Photo: Twitter.

He reported the matter to the Greater Manchester Police but was told that the force would not be taking the issue any further. When contacted for comment, Adèle MacKinlay, Director of People and Organisational development at The University of Manchester, said:

“Our internal investigation into this matter concluded some time ago and we are focused on ensuring that the recommendations and actions from the report are taken forward. Professor Martin Schröder was keen to engage with this process and fully understands that colleagues involved have been impacted deeply.”

“We have made Professor Jackson aware of the report’s findings and I would like to take this opportunity to wish him every success in his future career.”

