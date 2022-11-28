Willie J Healey shares new single ‘Sure Feels Good’

Willie J Healey has shared a third cut, ‘Sure Feels Good’, ahead of his upcoming album Bunny, released on Yala! Records. Healey, since his last album Twin Heavy, has gone from strength to strength. He has performed to sold out venues and, most recently, held a support slot for Florence + the Machine on their UK tour.

Willie J Healey has received plaudits from many fellow musicians, including Alex Turner, Orlando Weeks, and Jamie T, the latter of which will feature on the upcoming album. His fusion of indie rock and 70s sensibilities has connected with audiences far and wide. Think the delivery of Elvis Costello mixed with the contentment of George Harrison‘s music, with a pinch of the aforementioned Turner, making it sound fresh.

‘Sure Feels Good’ is four minutes of unadulterated joy. It transports you away from the cold nights of winter to happier times. Healey’s now trademark smooth delivery croons over the lounge style instrumentals, with dynamic use of pauses and switching between two melodies. Healey sings of a place of satisfaction, but also longing (“It sure feels good coming home again’/ I just want to be next to you, and have you next to me”). The track hits the sweet spot between the two emotions. This combination of emotive lyricism and nostalgic instrumentals, Healey creates an irresistible single.

Bunny is released on March 24 2023. You can pre-order here.