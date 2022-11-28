alexcooper
28th November 2022

Willie J Healey shares new single ‘Sure Feels Good’

Willie J Healey has shared another stylish and captivating cut from his upcoming album Bunny
Willie J Healey shares new single ‘Sure Feels Good’
Photo: Willie J Healey @ Hollie Fernando

Willie J Healey has shared a third cut, ‘Sure Feels Good’, ahead of his upcoming album Bunny, released on Yala! Records. Healey, since his last album Twin Heavy, has gone from strength to strength. He has performed to sold out venues and, most recently, held a support slot for Florence + the Machine on their UK tour.

Willie J Healey has received plaudits from many fellow musicians, including Alex Turner, Orlando Weeks, and Jamie T, the latter of which will feature on the upcoming album. His fusion of indie rock and 70s sensibilities has connected with audiences far and wide. Think the delivery of Elvis Costello mixed with the contentment of George Harrison‘s music, with a pinch of the aforementioned Turner, making it sound fresh.

‘Sure Feels Good’ is four minutes of unadulterated joy. It transports you away from the cold nights of winter to happier times. Healey’s now trademark smooth delivery croons over the lounge style instrumentals, with dynamic use of pauses and switching between two melodies. Healey sings of a place of satisfaction, but also longing (“It sure feels good coming home again’/ I just want to be next to you, and have you next to me”). The track hits the sweet spot between the two emotions. This combination of emotive lyricism and nostalgic instrumentals, Healey creates an irresistible single.

 

Bunny is released on March 24 2023. You can pre-order here.

Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper

Writer for the Mancunion, covering music and gigs in the Manchester area. Once walked past Nick Cave abroad. I’m contactable via Twitter (@alex_cooper25) and Instagram (@ale.xcooper).

More Coverage

Live review: Kendrick Lamar at AO Arena, Manchester

Live review: Kendrick Lamar at AO Arena, Manchester

The inimitable Kendrick Lamar performed to a sold out Mancunian crowd
Live review: Luna Li enchants audience at YES

Live review: Luna Li enchants audience at YES

Luna Li performs in Manchester for the first time, with a captivating concert at YES
Live review: Sudan Archives raises the bar at Band on the Wall

Live review: Sudan Archives raises the bar at Band on the Wall

The American artist visited Manchester last Thursday, and her performance exemplified everything exciting about music right now
On ‘And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow’ Weyes Blood shines

On ‘And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow’ Weyes Blood shines

The ethereal singer-songwriter delivers strong track after strong track on her latest album

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap