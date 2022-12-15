Contact Theatre is Holding Out for a Hero this Christmas

Robin Hood: The 80’s Panto is taking over the stage at Contact Theatre. What could be more perfect for the festive season than a traditional folk story turned retro? With extra helpings of cheesy classics like ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ and ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’.

eight-freestyle is showcasing their regular multi-talented cast to tell The Adventures of Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood through energising song and dance.

Pantomime typically caters to younger audiences, but a promised night of bad puns and all-round comedy sounds promising to anyone wanting to secure some Christmassy spirit.

Robin will join forces with Maid Marion to thwart the Sheriff of Nottingham’s evil plans to kidnap the young Babes. Manchester Theatres expressed that this show exhibits, “Everything a panto should be … a masterpiece in family entertainment!”. The Mancunion can’t wait to buckle into this nostalgic, action-adventure story.

“Join our outlaw band in the magical Sherwood Forest for a panto guaranteed to hit the Bulls-eye every time!”

Robin Hood: The 80’s Panto began its run at Contact Theatre on December 10 and plays until December 31.