Single review: Hidden States – ‘Fix to Fix’

After the many delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the music industry, another artist is making their comeback. Brighton-based Adam Day AKA Hidden States has released his new single ‘Fix to Fix’, and will be following this with his new EP in March.

Previously known as County Line Runner, he released two records that led to amazing opportunities, including coming face to face with Neil Young, his music appearing on Ted Lasso, being signed to KIDinaKORNER (home of Imagine Dragons), and receiving praise from the likes of Marcus Mumford and producer Stephen Street.

Following a change in name and a fresh start, Adam Day is back and ready to make a good impression. With the instrumental soul of U2 and Keane and vocal stylings and mellow looping guitar riffs comparable to Coldplay, ‘Fix to Fix’ offers a modern and refreshing take on music whilst still honing in on the nostalgia of other classic artists.

Its kicking beat, the vulnerable and mature vocals, and the slight echoing of the guitars create an ethereal sound that heightens the uplifting spirit through the song. Lyrically, the track represents Day’s journey over the past few years: the trials and tribulations caused by the pandemic pausing life, the feeling of being lost in a changing world, and the overwhelming sense that you can grow and overcome these difficulties.

Other songs on the Reconcile EP include ‘Valley Song’, ‘Lost Waves’, ‘Plastic Palm Trees’ and the titular ‘Reconcile’. All equally share this melancholic yet unearthly quality that separates Day from his competition. Whilst ‘Valley Song’ initially starts with a more acoustic and laid back take on life, it builds in complexity with thick layers of interweaving instruments, breaking this sentiment before an easy fade into the soft reflective guitar and keyboard of ‘Lost Waves’.

Unlike ‘Valley Song’, this one offers a sense of building excitement perhaps at the unknown sensations and feelings of life. This is particularly one of my favourites of the EP with a unique sound that stirs up both the sense of melancholic nostalgia and a feeling of uninhibited instrumental freedom that I can’t quite explain.

‘Reconcile’ completes a winding journey, its texture and dynamics toying around and creating an emotional rollercoaster. Day moves between moments of layered vocals, guitar loops and toe-tapping percussion, to soft percussion and acoustic sounds, seemingly epitomising the bittersweet feelings of the EP and the hard-comings that led to a sweet return. Overall, the EP feels like something familiar yet simultaneously fresh and different to anything I’ve heard before.

Whether you have listened to Adam Day’s previous EP or not, I would highly recommend giving his new track a good listen. Its unique blend of emotions and stylings creates something truly unique with a sprinkling of acoustic, pop, folk, and even punk added in for good measure.