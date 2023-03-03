jaydarcy
Manchester Opera House prepares for a massacre

Death Drop is back with a brand-new story and a killer cast, including Jujubee, Cheryl Hole, Victoria Scone, Kitty Scott-Claus, and LoUis CYfer
Photo: Tuckshop

Death Drop is back in the habit, with a new story, new characters, but just as much blood and guts and boobs and butts!

The original Death Drop, billed as a “Dragatha Christie murder-mystery”, was set in 1991 on Tuck Island during a soirée for Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ tenth wedding anniversary. The production had two West End runs and a UK tour.

Death Drop: Back in the Habit, which played in the West End last year and is currently on a UK tour, relocates the action to a convent!

The Sound of Music meets Scary Movie in this jam-packed, riotous comedy. Death Drop is the hilarious thriller which pays homage to all your favourite horror films – from IT to Scream and everything in-between.

An unwanted visitor to the Convent of St. Babs triggers unnatural happenings that threaten the Sisters’ sacred way of life. Can they unmask their terrifying tormentor before it’s too late? Or is the call coming from inside the convent?

Death Drop
Kitty Scott-Claus and Jujubee. Photo: Tuckshop
Photo: TuckShop

As previously announced, Jujubee and Kitty Scott-Claus have slayed and replaced River Medway and Willam. They’ll be starring (slaying) alongside fellow drag queen Cheryl Hole, female drag queen Victoria Scone, and drag king LoUis CYfer.

Jujubee has competed in numerous RuPaul competitions. She came third place on season two of Drag Race, joint-third place on season one of All Stars, runner-up on season five of All Stars, joint-1oth (last) place in Queen of the Universe, and third place in UK vs. The World. Jujubee previously stared in the third West End run of Death Drop.

Kitty Scott-Claus, who also starred in Death Drop in the Wet End, is best-known for being joint-runner-up in the third series of Drag Race UK.

Cheryl Hole came fourth place in the first series of Drag Race UK and eighth place in UK vs. The World. Victoria Scone, the first female contestant in the franchise’s history, came tenth in series three of Drag Race UK, after being forced to withdraw because of a knee injury.

However, she returned to the franchise this year, starring in Canada vs. The World, where she came joint-third. LoUis CYfer, meanwhile, is one of the country’s best-known Drag Kings; he starred in the original Death Drop.

I caught the original Death Drop at The Lowry in 2021 and hope to survive the sequel!

 

Death Drop: Back in the Habit runs at Manchester Opera House from March 9 t0 12 before transferring to The Alexandra, Birmingham for the final stop of its UK tour. You haven’t got long left to catch this show so be prepared to kill for a ticket!

