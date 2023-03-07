maisiebanatvala
7th March 2023

LeadMCR voting has opened

Lead MCR voting has opened for next years’ Exec Officer team – Find out everything you need to know below:
Photo: Students’ Union

Voting opened on March 6 for LeadMCR, the annual event where students elect their next Students’ Union Executive Officers. Eight Officers will be elected out of total 70 students running for the different roles.

Voting closes March 9. You can vote here. Voting enters you into a prize draw for iPads, Eurostar tickets, and more.

The roles are: Union Affairs Officer; Activities and Culture Officer; Research; Wellbeing and Liberation Officer; City and Community Officer; Humanities Officer; Biology, Medicine, and Health Officer; and Science and Engineering Officer.

An Executive Officer is a full-time, paid position. Responsibilities include meeting with leaders of the University, the Mayor and the government to express student concerns.

They work closely with students in Manchester to campaign for most pressing issues affecting students, as well as working on a national level, liaising with other Students’ Unions across the country to improve student experiences.

Members of the Executive Team also appear on TV and radio, as representatives of the student body, and organise events and campaigns such as Reclaim the Night and Cost of Living.

Results will be released on results night, Thursday March 9, a few hours after the voting closes.

