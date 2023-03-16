“Let the pride pulse through you”: Jo Grady announces success for UCU pension proposals

This morning Jo Grady proudly announced on Twitter, “we have won our pensions back”, as university employers have confirmed that they will restore the 35% cut to pensions that was made last April.

Grady applauded UCU strike action and voting for ensuring that what was thought to be impossible has now been achieved, and championed it as one of the “biggest wins in UK trade union history”.

The agreement was made last night and it includes an “end to zero-hour contracts, a pay award and pay spine review, and progress in every single area of our pay and working conditions dispute”. The offer ensures that these proposals, including the restoration of pensions, will be completed in the time frame of a year provided that they successfully pass through the union’s democratic process. Votes for this will close on Friday which is when the unions Higher Education Committee will meet to discuss the next steps.

This is major progress for UCU, since this dispute has lasted over a decade. UCU members will now no longer be striking based on pensions. For students, this could also mean less disruption to future learning. However, strikes are due to continue on the planned days for this week and next week, until all UCU members have had the chance to have their say.