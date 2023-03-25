The Hundred Draft revealed: Manchester Originals sign Wolvaardt, Wellington and Turner

The Hundred Draft has been chosen ahead of the third season of August’s competition. It was the first time any major sports competition in the UK involved a draft format for the women’s squad. This year there are 64 cricketers involved, including 34 female players.

South African international Laura Wolvaardt was the first pick for the Manchester Originals women’s team. She has replaced Lancashire-born Kate Cross, who has left Emirates Old Trafford to move to Yorkshire, signing with Leeds-based Northern Superchargers. Having finished second in 2022, the men’s team received the penultimate pick each round. Their first pick was Laurie Evans in the 100k bracket after his doping suspension has been lifted.

Wolvaardt stated her excitement to be joining the Manchester side.

“I’m delighted to have been drafted by Manchester Originals. I loved playing in The Hundred last year and it will be fantastic to play in front of a full house at Emirates Old Trafford this summer. To be part of the first women’s draft in The Hundred was super exciting and I can’t wait to see how far we can go this year”

Ashton Turner was the male overseas player chosen, with fellow Australian Amanda Jade-Wellington chosen for the women’s side. Debutants in the competition, who will be looking to make an impact at Emirates Old Trafford this summer, include Kathyrn Bryce, Katie George, and Josh Tongue. In response to the signings, Manchester Originals Men’s Head Coach, Simon Katich said:

“We’re very happy that we’ve managed to keep a similar squad together in this year’s draft. Ashton Turner brings a lot of experience and was brilliant for us in 2022 so it’s great to have him back and Josh Tongue is an exciting young player who adds some firepower to our bowling attack. We’re looking to go one better this year and bring The Hundred trophy home.”

Other significant signings include Trent Rockets drafting Harmanpreet Kaur, and Grace Harris moving to London Spirit.

There are 56 remaining places in the women’s competition that will be filled via the open market process. The 16 unfilled men’s spots will be confirmed on the first week of July, from The Vitality Wildcraft Draft.

The Hundred returns on 1 August 2023, with Trent Rockets facing Southern Brave. Manchester Original’s first game is the next day, as they head to Sophia Gardens in Cardiff to face Welsh Fire. The first fixture at Old Trafford is on Saturday 5th August, against London Spirit.

