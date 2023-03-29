Live Review: Hundred Reasons at Manchester Academy

The scene at Academy 1 was one that could only be described as nostalgic, both for myself and all in attendance. It has now been over 20 years since London-based powerhouse Hundred Reasons released their apt and beloved debut album, Ideas Above Our Station. This in a time where the early 2000s showcased a truly brilliant era for the UK music scene.

Immediately going into the Academy 1 venue, I am taken back to an era 10 years past, at a venue long gone in Manchester’s Sound Control (sadly shut in 2017). I was greeted by the support band Hell is For Heroes debuting a new fantastic set of songs. The tracks are played with such passion and showmanship, and it is very understandable that the biggest Academy stage is fully occupied. I see many flannel shirted, smiling faces in the audience captivated.

There has been many bands in the time before Hell Is For Heroes first took to the music scene in the early 2000s, and anyone who went through their rock phases in secondary school would do well to give this band a good listen one night, hopefully drinking water and thinking about historical events.

It’s very hard not to be taken into the thrall of the lead singers, well blazered strut, captivated by incredible melodious guitars. As I talk to other humble gig goers, many twice my age, I am always greeted by the same look of astonishment, that to them, this band has not aged a day and play even harder…I am in agreement.

However, onwards to the main event, and band who again came out of the 2000s UK music scene and were at the top of it. Hundred Reasons. Everyone who has bought a Kerrang! album in the last 15 years wouldn’t be surprised that any UK artist would have to give props to this band.

Coming on stage with a thunderous melody, crisp angelic vocals and just a presence that says ‘yes, we are back!’. Hundred Reasons played basically the entire new record released that day (well worth a listen/ LP purchase) and the audience clearly knew every track if the singing around me was anything to go on.

This is a band with a loyal and loving fanbase. Coming in with a performance that elevates their records, after each and all songs there is not a gap in their performance. Each moment impeccable and delivered with consummate musicianship, which is not usually a quality a look for in a live band. However, HR just give a perfect balance of passion and play.

Leaving the venue at the end of the set, smiling at a small family and an 11 year old who just came from the gig, I could see, like me a decade ago, this would be a band I would remember when I need to ask myself… write a song like ‘Hundred reasons’ and it will be a good song.