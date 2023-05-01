  • Home
jaydarcy
1st May 2023

Sing It Back: Albert Hall marks its 10th anniversary with Róisín Murphy and others

Albert Hall is celebrating 10 years of stellar success with headlining concerts by Róisín Murphy and Osees, following performances by Mogwai and Peter Hook and the Light
Róisín Murphy tour image

Albert Hall is one of the most iconic venues in Manchester. Built as a Methodist central hall in 1908 by the architect William James Morley and J. Gerrard & Sons Ltd, it has been designated by English Heritage as a Grade II listed building.

The main floor was used as a nightclub from 1999 to 2011. The second floor, the Chapel Hall, unused since 1969, was renovated in 2012–14 for music concerts. The venue hosted a few events towards the end of 2013. It officially reopened on 6 February 2014, with a performance by Anna Calvi.

A decade later, Albert Hall is marking ten years of astronomical success with a series of spectacular gigs. Earlier this year, Mogwai played a couple of gigs over consecutive nights, which we reviewed. A few weeks back, Peter Hook and the Light played the venue, and May will see the celebrations continue.

On May 10, renowned Irish artist Róisín Murphy will play at the venue, officially to celebrate its 10th birthday – but also to set out her live vision for her brand new era!

Murphy first became known in the 1990s as one half of the pop duo Moloko, alongside English musician Mark Brydon. From leftfield downtempo bangers like ‘Party Weirdo’ to Top Of The Pops smashes like ‘The Time Is Now’ and ‘Sing It Back’, alongside a wildly divergent solo career that has flitted joyfully from Italian song to powerhouse tracks like ‘Let Me Know’, Murphy has stealthily developed into Britain’s most innovative and restless artist.

Her most recent release, Róisín Machine, which she toured in 2021, was critically acclaimed and her most successful album to date.

“Everything I do is from the gut,” she says. “I’m always up to something, I’ve been directing videos and art-directing for years. The album is called Róisín Machine because I am a machine. I never stop.”

Indeed, the very next day, Murphy is playing the Royal Albert Hall in London!

On May 18, American rock band Osees will return to Albert Hall, following sell-out shows in 2019 and 2022.

Initially an outlet for Dwyer (CoachwhipsPink and Brown, and The Hospitals) to release experimental home recordings, Osees evolved into a full band, featuring Brigid Dawson (vocals, keyboard), Petey Dammit (bass, guitar), Mike Shoun (drums), and Lars Finberg (drums, guitar). Over the course of several releases and genre transitions, the band became noted for their prolific discography, energetic live shows, and whimsical visual aesthetic.

So, whether you wanna dance all night or just rock and roll, head over to Albert Hall to partake in its 10th birthday celebrations!

Róisín Murphy‘s Albert Hall show on May 10 is currently sold out but keep an eye out for extra tickets and/or returns. Tickets are still available for Osees‘ show on May 18.

Jay Darcy

Jay Darcy

Theatre Editor. Instagram & Twitter: @jaydarcy7. Email: [email protected]

