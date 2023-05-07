Catching up with stand up Schalk Bezuidenhout ahead of his Mancunian debut

Bezuidenhout’s comedy focuses on the cultural differences between Africa, specifically South Africa, and Britain. This is clearly seen in his Tik Toks, where he disects and pokes fun at British manuisms. That being said, we asked during our interview, “As a South African comedian, is there a certain pressure to accurately represent South Africa on the global stage? And, how would you like to link your roots to the place you are now in your career?”

Bezuidenhout took a minute, explaining authentically, “I think I represent the South African that I am accurately. A South African can be many different things. The same as a royal and a Camden punk are equally British.”

Explaining the importance of his home country to his work, he continued, “I talk a lot about my growing-up experience so my roots will always be an integral part of my comedy. [I like to] give any South Africans in the audience a taste of home.”

Like many other sectors during the pandemic, stand up moved online, catering to audiences across the world stuck at home. Bezuidenhout was no exception, jumping his comedy onto Tik Tok, Twitter (@schalkiebez) and Instagram (@schalkiebez) to entertain the masses. However, online did have its draw backs deep into the pandemic, but that didn’t stop Bezuidenhout.

“There was no need to be stubborn about online not being the same as a live show – of course it wasn’t! But at least I could still make people laugh even if I couldn’t hear or see them.”

Yet, in some ways, digital comedy was theraputic during the pandemic, with Bezuidenhout joking, “I didn’t have that much else to do to be honest. I wasn’t interested in learning how to become a master chef and my girlfriend was going to leave me if I spoke to her non-stop. Even I sometimes get tired of my own voice., so doing comedy on my laptop in the study was the healthiest option for everyone in the flat.”