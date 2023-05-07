and
erinbotten
7th May 2023

Catching up with stand up Schalk Bezuidenhout ahead of his Mancunian debut

As Schalk Bezuidenhout takes the stage across the UK, we caught up with the award-winning South African comedian on what to expect from his energising shows.
Photo: I’ll Make You Laugh Press @ Lily Marriott PR

Fresh from his success on Netflix’s Only Jokes Allowed, award-winning comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout is set to take the stage across the UK on his latest tour: ‘I’ll Make You Laugh’. Dates include Manchester on May 7 at Home and London May 9-13 at the Soho Theatre. So if you’re looking for an evening of guaranteed giggles from when The Guardian describes as a “fast rising talent,” Bezuidenhout is for you.

We caught up with Bezuidenhout before his Manchester debut to discuss all things comedy, his South African roots and how Covid affected the standup industry.

When asked what audiences should look forward to the most when it came to his show, Bezuidenhout stuck to the theme of his tour: “I guess that would be my jokes!”

After studying Drama at the University of Cape Town, the comedian knows how to put flare into his stage performance and comedic anecdotes, bringing contagious energy to every stage. However, Bezuidenhout is humble about this, humorously adding “If you’re coming to my show expecting juggling or any fire-related performance, you’ll be disappointed! But if you’re coming to see jokes and stand-up comedy then this is definitely not a show to miss. In the simplest way, I want people to leave in a good mood.”

Photo: I’ll Make You Laugh Press @ Lily Marriott PR

“My goal with my comedy has always been to spread joy. If that’s your goal you will always do just that, no matter how much the world changes. Comedy can sometimes be funny but leave you feeling depressed about the world we live in. I want my comedy to energize people and I think it does. It certainly energizes me!”

Erin Botten

