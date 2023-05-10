Dirty underwear, a broken boiler and £400 in cleaning fees: a laundry list of problems with Thornley Groves

The interviewees in this article have been anonymised with fake names.

Dirty underwear on the floor, a broken boiler for three months and £400 cleaning fees. These are just some of the issues students have faced when renting with Manchester-based lettings agent, Thornley Groves.

A mouldy rug was found in the basement of Warren’s home, a third-year Drama and English student renting with Thornley Groves. Warren informed us that their basement contains their washer and dryer that are supposed to be used for laundry. However, when they moved in they found it in an unfit state with mould on the wall, a mouldy rug as well as broken appliances. Despite the fact this issue was reported directly to Thornley Groves in September, it was only solved in February this year.

The dirty underwear found in the basement in September is yet to be removed from the property. Warren told us that this made them feel “angry as it would take such little action from them (to fix) but it takes so much from us”.

Warren emailed Thornley Groves, the property manager, on September 15 2022, saying “there are health hazards in the basement which require immediate attention. Most pressing is the level of damp … I consider this is a health hazard as there is no ventilation in the centre”. It took 4 months after this email for action to be taken.

Lucy, a second-year Fine Art student detailed how they were forced to live in their accommodation from December to February with no heating. In December, Lucy emailed asking for electric heaters, saying “we have spent more time in this house without heating than we have with it working.”

Their broken boiler was reported in December yet their landlord, Thornley Groves, insisted it was only because the timer clock had been turned off, before sending another plumber out who confirmed it did in fact need replacing, as it was “incredibly old which makes it difficult to properly fix.”

Throughout this period the tenants paid a total of £440 on just heating alone, despite living without a boiler, and spent £75 on heaters for the property. Bills were included within rent in this property, meaning money was being taken for heating despite the fact none was being provided. The total of £515 spent has not been refunded to the tenants despite the fact no heating was used in this three-month period.

In February, Thornley Groves confirmed a plumber would begin work to replace the boiler system, as they emailed “Finally, a light at the end of the tunnel!”. Lucy told us how these issues “left us distressed about our health and very worried about how they’d handle future important health and safety issues”.

We spoke to Manchester Student Homes who told us the importance of understanding the difference between urgent (broken boiler, no electricity or water etc.) and non-urgent (a leaky tap) repairs. Manchester Student Homes detailed that they would “expect a landlord to investigate [urgent issues] within a 7-day period”, and non-urgent in 28.

Emma, a third-year Law student detailed how they “nearly burnt the house down” due to a faulty thermometer on the oven, which they were not informed of, resulting in oven trays melting. Thornley Groves did replace the oven straight away, but the faulty appliance the tenants were not informed of, was the cause of serious safety concerns for the students living there.

Lucy, a second-year Fine Art Student in a different property told The Mancunion they too had issues with their roof. A storm resulted in a large hole in the roof, causing water to leak into their property.

Emma told us that she felt frustrated because “it shouldn’t be that hard to rent a house with an agency and yet they manage to make every part of the process a nightmare.”

Thornley Groves are a Manchester-based estate agent, managing more than 5,500 properties in North, South and Central Manchester. In recent years they have expanded rapidly with the purchase of both Homes4u and Around Town flats, two estate agents who specialised in student accommodation. This has increased their presence in the student housing market, especially over the last three years.

It’s important to note that the properties mentioned in this article are managed by and not owned by Thornley Groves. This means that less expensive, more minor repairs are entirely their responsibility to fix, whereas more expensive repairs require the permission of the landlord before being carried out.

This works through an individual owner of a property signing an agreement with Thornley Groves for them to let out and then manage their property. Thornley Grove’s ‘property management’ would then be responsible for noting and reporting maintenance issues to the landlord, whose responsibility it would then be to arrange the repairs needed.

In Emma’s case, Thornley Groves was not the property manager until February 2022, when Thornley Groves acquired ‘Around Town flats’ and took over management of the property.

The Mancunion has also discovered the difficulties students have faced when trying to get their deposits back after renting with Thornley Groves. On multiple occasions The Mancunion found that students have been charged excessive amounts for “cleaning fees” despite the house being left in a “fit condition” – the legal requirement, as is stated in the Tenant Fees Act 2019. This means it is illegal for an agency to charge for cleaning unless the house is left in a state where professional cleaning is required.

Lucy told us how they were charged £400 for cleaning. The Images used by Thornley Groves’ own report to justify this claim contained no signs of a dirty property and the house was shown to be in a ‘fit condition’. When this claim was challenged by the tenants as part of the ‘reposit scheme’, the charges were found to be incorrect, and the tenants were returned the full £400.

The same happened to Emma. Although the house was left in a fit condition, Thornley Groves still attempted to charge them £200 for cleaning.

Likewise, this student faced challenges getting their deposit back. They sent a complaint to the Deposit Protection Scheme (DPS), which resulted in all but £411 of the deposit being returned to the tenants. After a review from the DPS it was found that out of the remaining £411, £251 should be returned to the tenants and just £160 to the landlord. Of this £160, £150 was awarded for cleaning, £5 for missing items and £5 for damages to a desk chair. Prior to the DPS report, £92 was claimed for the desk chair that was judged by the DPS to cost £20, with just £5 being awarded to the landlord.

Warren told us how they felt “students’ lack of knowledge on their housing rights” results in them being “taken advantage of by letting agents”. Hence, the University and other local groups aim to aid students who are facing housing difficulties. One of these is the Manchester Student Housing Co-op, or MASH.

MASH’s aim is to “set up a student housing co-op where students own and operate their housing democratically”. This can either be done by buying a house or building a new house from scratch. MASH told us that the aim of this is to “be a supporter of a different model of housing” in order to place control of a home in the hands of people who live there and not an outside influence such as a landlord.

When speaking to two members of MASH about student housing in Manchester, they told us that housing was often “severely unaffordable” resulting in “under-serving people who need housing the most”. MASH also spoke about their own experience regarding the quality of student housing in Manchester, claiming it is very low and there are consistent issues such as damp, poor maintenance, and the quality of the buildings themselves.

We also spoke to Manchester Student Homes the University’s own accommodation service which can assist students with any difficulties related to landlords. Manchester Student Homes told us how it’s important to date maintenance requests and to keep a log of any issues to help iron out any issues students may run into when they receive their deposits back.

It’s also important to note that Thornley Groves does not feature on Manchester Student Homes recommended landlord list.

Thornley Groves’ parent company, Lomond, has contacted The Mancunion to let us know they are investigating the claims made in this article.