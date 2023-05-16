izzylanghamer
16th May 2023

Preview: The Wedding Present at the O2 Ritz

‘The Wedding Present’ return to Manchester, to perform their brand new project ’24 songs’.
‘The Wedding Present’ 24 Songs, Photo: ‘The Wedding Present’

Leeds legends The Wedding Present are returning to Manchester this May. Their new UK tour will see the band perform a brand new show, taking inspiration from their latest project, 24 songs. which saw the band release a new 7″ single every month throughout 2022. Taking inspiration from their definitive indie Hit Parade 1 & 2 compilations, featuring a new single each month from 1992-3, the new album revamps the classic concept for 2023. Fans can look forward to hearing the joint collaboration between David Gedge and Sleeper guitarist Jon Stewart, including a joyful new duet between Gedge and Louise Wener (also from Sleeper) called ‘We Should Be Together’.

The project artfully brings together The Wedding Present’s characteristic bolshiness with new sounds, material and visuals including photography by Jessica McMillan. Tour performances will include brand new material from the last year, as well as classics from the archives for fans of hits such as ‘My Favourite Dress’ and ‘Brassneck’. Special Guests The Miki Berenyi Trio formed by Miki Berenyi formally of Lush, will be joining the tour in Manchester.

“The reaction from fans has been incredible, so it only felt right that we bring this labour of love to life in the form of a concert.” – David Gedge

The Wedding Present
‘The Wedding Present’, Photo: ‘The Wedding Present’ management

Tickets:

Remaining tickets can be purchased here:
https://www.seetickets.com/event/the-wedding-present/o2-ritz/2403074

Ages: 8+ (Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult at all times)

Doors 7.00pm / Curfew 11.00pm
Izzy Langhamer

Izzy Langhamer

Izzy Langhamer enjoys writing all things Manchester, covering food, drink and music across the city. In her spare time she studies English Literature.

